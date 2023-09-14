Ghana Tourism Authority woos Nigerians with getaway spots

As December approaches, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, the director and head of marketing, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has urged Nigerians to immerse themselves in the spirit of celebration and adventure of what December in Ghana (December in GH) has to offer.

“Ghana, as it’s also known as the shining black star of Africa, has become the official Christmas party destination for the global African family. December has always been the time that Ghanaians around the globe returned home to visit family and friends and enjoy the festive season,” Dawson-Amoah said during the recent ‘Experience Ghana’ media parley held in Lekki, Lagos.

According to her, Nigeria is the major source market for Ghana tourism, hence the call on Nigerians to tap the unique and unforgettable experiences of Ghana, especially in December. She said further that GTA sees every opportunity to engage with the Nigerian market with excitement.

December in GH she said is the brand equity of tourism to the West African country with more focus on diaspora visits. “However, this ritual has expanded to the entire African diaspora community as 10s of 1000s make their way to Ghana for the December festive season every year; and this is what is termed as December in GH,” she said.

According to Dawson-Amoah, December in GH is a new way to promote African music, fashion, food and other indigenous activities. “This year’s lineup includes events such as the taste of Ghana. YouTube creators’ festival, Ghana; where our YouTubers show the world what they do best,” she said.

She also said that as December unfolds, Ghana will come alive with a myriad of enthralling events and parties from the lively street celebrations of the Christmas Carnival in Accra to the exciting rhythms of artist performances at Afro Future.

According to her, ‘December in GH’ is always filled with excitement and merriment. “Dance to the infectious beats of Afrobeat and Highliife music, mingle with locals and fellow travelers, and let the rhythm of Ghana carry you into the New Year,” Dawson-Amoah said.

Diallo Sumbry, President and CEO, The Adinkra Group, said that one of the unique things about Ghana in December is that it is the centre of black excellence. According to him, Ghana is a progressive nation for African unity.

“If you are a progressive person; if you believe in pan Africanism; if you believe in Africa free trade agreement; if you believe in African people all over the world working together and becoming stronger by working together; if you believe in a united Africa, then Ghana is a representative of that in December,” he said.

Sumbry, who is also the first African American Tourism Ambassador from Ghana to US and the co-architect of the ‘Year of Return’, said Ghana is a melting pot for Africans looking to reconnect back with their roots. “It’s also one of the few places where you will find some of the famous African-American superstars, athletes, and actors just walking around enjoying themselves in Ghana,” he said.