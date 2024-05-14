Nigeria gains additional territory on extended Continental shelf

….Tinubu gets reports

The UN has approved Nigeria’s submission, granting sovereignty over additional square kilometres of maritime territory. This was revealed Tuesday after President Bola received the report of the High Powered Presidential Committee (HPPC) on Nigeria’s Extended Continental Shelf Project.

The team of experts had worked hard over the years to advance the project, which aimed at extending Nigeria’s maritime boundaries in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.

The President while receiving the report, expressed his appreciation to the technical committee after the presentations by Larry Awosika, a marine scientist and member of the Committee, and Aliyu Omar, Secretary of the HPPC.

The experts have been involved in the project since Nigeria’s initial submission to extend its continental shelf to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) in 2009.

They informed the President that the UN has approved Nigeria’s submission, granting sovereignty over additional square kilometres of maritime territory.

”When the HPPC briefed former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 on the status of the project, the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) was still considering Nigeria’s submission and having technical interactions with the HPPC,” Omar told the President.

”These interactions and consideration have now culminated in the approval for Nigeria to extend its continental shelf beyond 200M (200 nautical miles).

”As it stands now, the area approved for Nigeria is about 16,300 square kilometres, which is about five times the size of Lagos State.’’

He added that the official notification of the decision was conveyed to Nigeria by the UN Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) in August 2023, shortly after President Tinubu assumed office.

Omar outlined the available options for Nigeria following the approval:

”The first option is to take the area gained and finalise the registration with the UN Secretary-General and close everything, meaning that we are satisfied with what we got. This will take at least one year.

”The second option is to take what we have right now, acquire more data, do a support write-up, and make a revised submission as recommended by CLCS for further consideration. This will take another four years.

”Either way, Nigeria will keep what has been approved.’’

In his presentation, Awosika explained that the approval came after years of meticulous scientific research on geophysics, geology, geography, and diplomatic efforts, which solidified Nigeria’s legal rights over a vast expanse of seabed and subsoil beyond its traditional territorial waters.

He also highlighted the economic potential of the newly acquired territory, which includes hydrocarbons, gas, solid minerals, and a wide variety of sedentary species.

He, however, cautioned against total disclosure of sensitive data acquired during surveys, noting that this will jeopardize confidentiality as Nigeria is expected to monetize the information to recover project expenses.

Responding, the President thanked the experts for their diligence, emphasizing the significance of the achievement for Nigeria’s economic and strategic interests.

‘‘This is big congratulations for Nigeria,’’ he said while recounting how former President Buhari had briefed him on the importance of the project.

”At COP28 in Dubai, I also exchanged views with President Lula of Brazil on the need for collaboration within our economic and maritime boundaries.

”Today, it is a great honour for me to receive this report. I have listened attentively to this very specialized report, and I know it took a whole lot of effort to get to this stage.

”I commend the team, and we must take advantage of this and invite you again to have a repeat of this knowledge exploration on geography, hydrography, and the marine life.

”Nigeria is grateful for the efforts that you put into gaining additional territory for the country without going to war. Some nations went to war, lost people and economic opportunities.

”We lost nothing but have gained great benefits for Nigeria. We will pursue the best option for the country,” the President said.