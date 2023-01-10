Wakanda Forever cracks N1 billion in Nigerian cinemas

The Cinema Exhibition Association of Nigeria has released its weekly top 20 films showing that Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther : Wakanda Forever has earned over N1 billion, the first movie to ever make that amount on Nigerian soil.

The film was the first of Hollywood blockbuster film franchises to have an official African press conference and premiere earning N240 million in its opening weekend including one day advanced screening.

Wakanda Forever draws inspiration from the tragic loss of its real-world loss and depicts Wakanda in a state of mourning for the loss of its king and protector. It is an epic yet heartbreaking tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played King T’Challa. Wakanda Forever discusses T’Challa’s prospective heirs in a future without the Black Panther while respectfully transitioning to his younger sister Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) role. It also reveals Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) as a potential recipient of the heart-shaped plant.

The success of Wakanda Forever, and other films like King Of Thieves, Brotherhood, Ijakumo, and Battle On Buka Street highlights the necessity of reviving our cinematic culture and attracting more audiences in order to increase revenue. It calls for filmmakers to serve the audience with content that is rewatchable and fill up seats in the cinemas and for the government to support the entertainment industry in creating cinemas not only in the urban communities but in rural areas.

Pushing boundaries, the MCU’s Phase 4 was an experimental era that paid off. Breaking from its own superhero plot formulas, Marvel expands into the streaming game with exclusive in-universe series (WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, among others) which puts the MCU’s Multiverse Saga in full-throttle. While Phase 4 provided an exciting, new experience for Marvel fans, the media franchise chose to cap Phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and for good reason.

