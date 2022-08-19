The adventure within reach this summer

If you had shelved your summer vacation in 2020 due to the ravaging pandemic and in 2021 because of the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country, you do not have to do the same this year.

All you need to do is to look inwards, see old things with new eyes and appreciate a combination of nature and man-made attractions within you.

Of course, there are a few vacation offerings in Nigeria that can serve the same purpose as foreign destinations if all you want is to truly rest, rejuvenate, family reunion and happy ending outing, amid saving cost, visa, safety and health issues and stress of long haul flights.

Then, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is worth visiting this summer and always.

For nature and golfers, history and cuisine buffs, culture and heritage aficionados, the five-star resort, amid its world class facilities and nature at its best, has all it takes to keep guests busy, fit, enthralled and excited for as long as the stay lasts.

Apart from the world class facilities, the personalized service and golf offering (in one of the remotest golf courses in Africa), the resort formerly managed by Starwood’s Le Meridien brand, is unarguably, the best in the South South and South East of Nigeria.

Tucked in a lush tropical landscape in Nwaniba, a few kilometres away from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the resort is a hospitality jewel and a prime leisure and business hotel by all standards.

The serenity of the environment amidst tropical beauties easily gives away the outfit now managed by Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of Icon Hotel Group Africa (IHGA), a Pan-African hospitality giant, as a top get-away and holiday option for discerning vacation seekers.

On offer are 130 guest rooms, 26 suites, and seven chalets; which are world-class accommodation options that complement other facilities conceptualised by the Akwa Ibom State government, the owner, to glue guests to a sustained leisure outing and memorable experience during their stay. As well, the private terraces in each of the accommodation options will indulge every guest. Besides, each room looks over a forest of palm trees and the golf course. The panoramic view created by this special offering is compared to that of viewing the Atlantic Ocean from the comfort of one’s hotel room.

Of course, the height of excitement at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is the 18-hole golf course, which has attracted the best golfers from far and near to battle for honour on its lush and well-trimmed lawns. The emphasis on the exclusive and luxury sports allows guests to meet with top personalities who, while on a golf retreat, may share the same table or swimming time with other guests. The rooms and other excitements may not make sense to you if you visit when golf tournaments are on.

Apart from the golf course, the resort indulges guests in memorable leisure through other facilities such as three bars, three stylish restaurants, Marina Club House & BBQ Terrace, retail shops, hair salon, and a VIP lounge.

With all its nature endowments and these world-class facilities, the idyllic resort truly woos guests to a golf and leisure retreat.

Similarly, the needs of the corporate and business worlds are adequately met through the hotel’s conference and banquet facilities. While the banquet hall accommodates up to 1,000 people, there are various options for meetings and seminars. As well, the hotel’s business centre includes rental office space and many function rooms.

Emphasis is further laid on leisure with other recreational facilities such as a fitness and health club, outdoor children’s and adult pools, two Jacuzzis, tennis and squash facilities, golf club, as well as a riverside marina with a floating jetty.

Lodging in the hotel gives you the opportunity to join every other guest in Icon Hotel Group Africa’s hotels across the continent to discover and explore signature offerings created and sustained by indigenous hands.

Of course, the Akwa Ibom axis is known for its great traditional culinary prowess. You will be feted with enough local dishes that keep whetting your appetite.

As well, you have a whole range of continental dishes and specialised cuisines developed by Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort’s internal talents to choose from.

Apart from the reasons highlighted above, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has been wearing new looks amid improved offerings, facilities and trained manpower since 2020 when Icon Hotel Group Africa took over the management of the resort.

Most importantly, the journey to discover this hide-out is short and more convenient this summer and always as Ibom Air and other airlines seamlessly connect guests from Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country to the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, which is approximately 30 minutes drive to the resort.

For families, ardent golfers, nature and culture buffs and business travelers, Ibom beckons for holiday and for a true taste of African hospitality within at less cost, less stress, more safety and value for money offerings.