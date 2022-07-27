The Art Hotel: Adding new heights to lifestyle, luxury accommodation in Lagos

Unless you are accustomed to loving good life and living an artistic lifestyle, nothing can prepare you for a stay at The Art Hotel; the new address for lifestyle and luxury offerings in Lagos.

From the aesthetically enhanced exterior, colorful front desk, glamorous lobby and to the well-appointed rooms, you will clock all the details that signal your visit will not be an ordinary hotel stay.

Of course, the owners envisioned the hotel to become the leading provider of differentiated boutique art-deco hotels in key cities around the world, starting with Lagos.

Conveniently situated at Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Way, Oniru, in the heart of the Victoria Island Business District, The Art Hotel offers 49 tastefully decorated rooms and suites across six categories of; Duke, Duke Deluxe, Duke Superior, Prince Suite, Prince Deluxe Suite and Emperor.

Moreover, on entering the rooms, the capacious proportions of the rooms stand out first, amid other modern room incentives, especially the generous size dressing room and bathroom area that can host a decent cocktail party.

For the foodies, the new hotel offers delicacies that satiate all taste buds at its Mist Restaurant where Chris Lategan, its executive chef, leads a team of culinary experts to offer carefully curated breakfast, lunch and dinner to the guest across global menus, including outstanding Asian cuisines.

As well, the hotel’s Cloud Terrace, which is aptly located on the rooftop, awaits your visit to ignite your senses with its well-crafted cocktail.

Again, the Cloud Terrace is beyond the cocktails. With its rooftop location, the terrace makes The Art Hotel the perfect place to relax and soak up the sun, or enjoy after-work sundowners as guests, without watching their back, relax in the rim-flow pool while taking in the Victoria Island skyline.

While there, the mixologists delight with Art Signature Cocktails, especially Heart of Art, as guests are treated to live music from Nigeria’s most talented musicians.

For the fitness buffs, the Urban Spa and gym offer an opportunity to relieve stress, refresh and treat oneself to a special wellness escape.

Considering its location in the business district of Victoria Island, the hotel also serves the interests of its corporate clients with four meeting rooms, which accommodate up to 30 guests each, and 100 guests when combined, amid ample natural light streaming from the open atrium.

Speaking on the new hotel, Tunji Abdul, chief executive officer, The Art Hotel Lagos, described the hotel as the latest cutting-edge architectural design and innovation for the emerging luxury hospitality niche in Nigeria, while expressing his excitement that the hotel will open to the public this July after five years challenge in the planning and development process.

“We seek to create a skillful fusion of the diverse Nigerian culture with contemporary creativity in our boutique art-deco hotel. The triangulated building of the Art Hotel speaks to the cultural diversity we share in Nigeria. It is an artistic display of how the cultural pieces, indicative of the three major tribes – Igbo Hausa and Yoruba, create the solid foundation for our identity and our uniqueness as a country”, the CEO explained.

“We intend to immerse our guests in luxury through our high-value offerings, and remind them of the beauty in cultural diversity”.

However, the reasons the hotel is called an art hotel abound. First, from the reception; the beautifully crafted glass feather-light installation offers guests the first experience of the hotel’s impeccably curated art from local artists.

Secondly, the lobby speaks volumes of art. From the floating staircase to the first floor lobby exude awe-inspiring atrium, flooded by natural light from the skylight five floors above.

Then, walls and corners across the 49 rooms and suites are delightful to see because of the enthralling artworks hanging on them that also enhance their aesthetics and speak to the guests silently.

But most importantly, The Art Hotel Lagos is the first hotel in Nigeria with a full art gallery. The gallery offers a breakout platform for guests and features many works by Nigerian artists.

But there are two prominent series of work you need to see at the gallery; African Art Paintings, an abstract watercolor elephant portrait art and Mother and Child, an abstract oil painting of a mother and her child, which stands of unconditional care and love.

Speaking on the rationale for giving art prominence in the hotel, Abdul noted that the hotel owners intend to immerse the guests in luxury through their high-value offerings, and remind them of the beauty in cultural diversity. “Also, the artworks displayed in the gallery, lobby, meeting rooms, and the entire guest rooms are majorly crafted by indigenous artists and this is one of our ways of providing job opportunities to the artists and other Nigerians”, he said.

Furthering the art offerings, the hotel, according to the CEO, will be working in collaboration with Nike Art Gallery primarily, while guests are accorded the opportunity to buy and take home a piece of Nigeria’s culture.

While assuring on great service, the hotel invites lovers of true sense of serenity and escapism to visit from this July.

The Art Hotel Lagos is developed and promoted by Dreamspace Development Limited, a leading real estate development firm.