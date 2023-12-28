TASCK postpones music festival in Plateau State over tragedy

TASCK Creative Company Limited, the organizers of the annual Incredible Music Festival (IMF), has announced the postponement of their New Year festival scheduled for December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, in Jos, Plateau State. The decision comes in solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

On Sunday, gunmen stormed Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos areas of the state burning houses and shooting residents.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed by the Chairman of Community Peace Observers in the Bokkos Local Government Area, Mallai, that Over 150 people were killed in the attacks and in Bokkos town alone, more than 10,000 people are taking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences.

In a heartfelt message to friends, supporters, and the community, TASCK expressed deep condolences to the affected families and communities, condemning the senseless acts of violence that have plagued the region. The organization stands united with the people of Plateau State during this challenging time.

TASCK, known for its commitment to invigorating economic activity and promoting local talent, emphasised that the core mission of the Incredible Music Festival remains unchanged. Despite the postponement, the company reaffirms its dedication to revitalizing Plateau State and contributing to its resurgence towards prosperity.

Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, CEO of TASCK Creative Company Limited, assured the community of a new festival date to be communicated early in 2024. The commitment to rebuilding and celebrating the rich culture and potential of Plateau State remains unwavering, as the organization looks forward to collectively navigating through these challenging times.

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, noted the flaws in the state’s security architecture, which he said required some tinkering. He said, “The reason we have enjoyed relative peace up until this moment is because of the kind of arrangements we put in place. But obviously, it shows that those arrangements are not adequate. What we have had to do is motivate the security agencies on the ground to make sure that they perform optimally.”