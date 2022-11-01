Takeaways from Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Fashion designers, celebrities, social media influencers and fashion enthusiasts were back in the city of Lagos, the fashion capital of Nigeria to celebrate Africa shaping fashion’s future. With vibrant colours, slinky evening wear and imaginative detailing on display, plus cameos from artist, Big Brother Naija ex housemates and Media personalities.

Since its inception in 2011, #LagosFW has been integral to shaping Africa’s fashion future and this year it featured African Designers such as Munkus,Tia Adeola, Pettre Taylor, Aora, MetaKay, Elie Kuame, Oshobor to bring fresh design and color to the African fashion and accessory design.

Other designers like Pepperrow, Olisa Kenya, Rick Dusi, Lulla Studio’s, Zinkara, Geto and others displayed design and fabrics that combined vintage styling, contemporary and daring aesthetics, flowy and feminine silhouettes, glitz and glamour, and modern design.

The fashion week event also featured its “Swap Shop” initiative for the second year running, encouraging people to declutter and rebuild their wardrobe. Simply tagged “The Art of Swapping”, the activity was only available to people who had clothes of good condition who wanted to swap for other designers’ wears displayed in the stand. The Swap Shop partnered with designers like Abiola Olusola, Mia Atafo, EkiOgunbor, Emmy Kasbit, Odio Mimonet, Eku Edewor, Fia Factory, Orange Culture, Helen Prest Ajayi, I.N Official, The Style Infidel and HyperFashun.

Read also: Heineken Lagos Fashion Week finally set to return this October

Cameos from Ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Groovy, and Allyson as well as Mavin singer Magixx and Derenle Edun, Media Personality and Lush Hair brand ambassador featured on the runway at this year’s event.

Prosper Africa, a U.S. Government initiative that connects U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities hosted fashion and art designers as well as corporate investors at the Fashion Business Series event held at Landmark Towers to deliberate on issues affecting the growing creative industry and how to scale industry in Africa.

Sunlight detergent company hosted a skills training session at the fashion weekend with speaker such as Tosin Olaseinde speaking on, CEO Money Africa, speaking on how to invest in a recession, Claire Idera spoke on “How to monetize your creativity”, and Shola Babatunde on how to run a successful fashion business in a difficult environment.

Check out some fashion designers who gave life with their alluring, inspiring and empowering designs:

Kadiju

Kadiju opened the 2022 Lagos Fashion runway with soft hues on modern silhouettes and textured fabric. The designer stayed true to its opulent collections despite the evolution of the brand since its inception.

Desiree Iyama SS23

Desiree’s “why not now” collection stunned the runway with Pastel colors and stunning neckline details encapsulating the essence of love, joy and femininity.

Cute Saint SS23

Cute saint’s “Omo Eko mixed it’s trademark style design with vibrant colors and contemporary runway designs, paying homage to the Lagos’ Eyo history serving a sentimental reminder of its beauty.

Simone and Elise

Their debut runway show was filled with an array of flowing silhouettes combined with vivid floral and neon color characterized with meticulous details visible through the sewing lines.

Fia

Featuring contemporary designs with extravagant shoulders and sleeves, Fia’s “She-roes” is a celebration to the African woman and acts as a connected force to cherish.

Gozel Green

Gozel and Green’s SS24 design showcases a distinctive use of asymmetrical cuts, paneling and color blocking to showcase its own brand of contemporary silhouettes.

Algueye Dakar

Prominent with Senegalese culture and heritage, Algueye Dakar debuts on the Lagos Fashion week runway with striking silhouettes with vibrant colors.

MUNKUS

MUNKUS ‘runway debut incorporates bold colors with striking prints paying homage to the designer’s mother.

Duaba Serwa

Dauba Serwa’s collection features handcrafted items of tie and dye, batik folded and pressed into the brand’s trademark triangular pleat.

Geto

Geto’s debut on the runway featured contemporary aesthetics which examines typical fears and turns them to design. Themed “Iberia”, the designer cameoed Mavin singer Magixx which was also the artists debut modeling for a clothing brand at a fashion show.

Tia Adeola

Birthed by the love of her country Nigeria, Tia Adeola used pallet of green white and black with feathered trimmings, see through fabrics, and urban designs.

Other designers include Abiola Olusola, Akachi, Oshobor , Metakay, and Aorah.