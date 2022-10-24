Heineken Lagos Fashion Week finally set to return this October

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is officially set to return from October 26th to October 30th. This season, Collaboration, Co-creation and Community remain the driving force as Lagos Fashion Week refreshes the focus with a continued resolve to demonstrate commitment to Funding, Capacity Building across Retail & Manufacturing, and Navigating the Circular Economy and Education. Kicking off this year’s activity-filled calendar was the Press Cocktail, held at Art Hotel to mark the beginning of a lineup of activities which includes XRetail in partnership with Zinkata, Folklore Connect, Lagos Fashion Week Swap Shop, Workshops for women-owned businesses with Sunlight Nigeria, FBS with Cross-Boundary, Runway shows – (Onsite and Offsite), Presentations and After Parties.

Lagos Fashion Week will embrace a hybrid model featuring digital and in-person runway presentations. Designers, fashion buyers, consumers and media from across the continent and beyond will reunite once again to view new season’s collections of fresh talent such as Ajobi, Gëto, Orire, BABAYO, Pepperrow, and more. In addition, there will be digital shows highlighting rising talents from across Africa as well as featuring a distinct exhibition of the selected designers’ collections.

Since inception, Lagos Fashion Week has been instrumental in facilitating impact-driven conversations with key stakeholders. This year, Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Crossboundary will feature a diverse panel of experts who will gather for an intimate discussion on financing the African fashion industry on the 27th of October.

Continuing its ongoing commitment to facilitate new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in fashion in Nigeria and Africa, Lagos Fashion Week will host Swap

Shop with Global Fashion Exchange from the 27th to 29th of October.

Green Access finalists Adaora Soludo, Themba Paulos Shezi, Nneji Akunne, Lu Adesola, Kwaku Kyere, Akoth Otieno, Peter Oshobor, Peter Acha, Essrhir Scheherazade and Sipho Lushaba will take to the runway after months of intensive workshops on circular practices towards fashion design.

Lagos Fashion Week Tents will officially open for runway shows from 27th to 29th of October, 6pm daily at Federal Palace Hotel and off-site shows from the 27th to the 30th of October.

Ticket information will be released shortly.

Lagos Fashion Week 2022 is Title sponsored by Heineken and supported by partners: Bestseller Foundation, TECNO, Lush Hair, Sunlight Nigeria, Austrian Lace, MAC and Lagos State. Lagos Fashion Week is exclusively produced by Style House Files.

Media Partners: BellaNaija Online, Bella Naija Style, Guardian Life, Business Day, The Will Downtown, Pulse, Okay Africa and Culture Custodian.

For more information regarding Lagos Fashion Week 2022, kindly visit lagosfashionweek.ng or follow our Instagram page @lagosfashionweekofficial.

