Sinach makes most influential African women list again

For the second time, Osinachi Joseph Egbu popularly known as Sinach, a multiple award-winning gospel artist has been named one of the 100 most influential women in Africa by Avance Media.

The 100 Most Influential African Women is compiled by the Ghanaian-based media company every year. The list is achieved through a public nomination from over 34 countries across the African continent. The women that eventually make the final list are considered leaders in various fields of endeavour and role models for the younger generation.

This year’s list includes notable names such as Ngozi Okonji Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Tobi Amusan, 100 metres Hurdles World Record Holder, Amina J Mohammed, deputy General-Secretary of the United Nations among many others.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to make the list a second time and to continue to inspire young talented gospel artists across Africa,” Sinach said.

This is the second time Sinach is making the influential list, having made her debut in 2020 the same year Way Maker, a song she wrote and published by Capitol CMG was nominated and won the Song of the Year category by Dove Awards. She also became the first African gospel music artist to win the Song of the Year at Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI). Way Maker was adjudged the most popular Christian song of the year by BMI. The Song of the Year is the top accolade from the US-based music company.

In July 2022, Sinach also joined the Grammy Recording Academy as a voting member. Voting membership is for performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry. Voting members determine Grammy winners each year.