Showmax unveils 21 originals as platform revamps in February

Showmax, an African streaming service, has revealed it will be releasing a record of 21 African Originals in February 2024. This comes with the announcement of the launch of a “new” Showmax set for the same period which will feature a new look, new app, and new product suite, following a partnership between parent company MultiChoice and Comcast, via its subsidiaries NBCUniversal (US) and Sky (UK).

Marc Jury CEO highlights 2024 as a big year for Showmax with a content slate packed with international entertainment and African Originals.

Read also: How to manage your data on Netflix, Showmax, Prime, others

The 21 African Originals include Red Ink (South Africa), a serial killer thriller by Angela Makholwa; Catch Me A Killer (South Africa), an international co-production based on the memoir of Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first serial killer profiler; Widows Unveiled, a reality TV show; Sadau Sisters (Nigeria), led by actress Rahama Sadau; Chocolate Kings, a show about male exotic dancers; What Will People Say? (Ghana), a dating show; The Mommy Club, new season; The Real Housewives Of Durban (South Africa), new season; Youngins (South Africa), a high school drama from International Emmy nominees Tshedza Pictures; Wyfie, a university drama; Cheta’m (Nigeria), an epic drama series set in Igboland; Koek, a crime drama; Ekhaya Backpackers, a comedy; Free Men (Nigeria), a Nigerian documentary series;

Flawsome (Nigeria), new season; Single Kiasi (Kenya), new season; Eno (Ghana), new season.

Additionally, there will be four Valentine’s Day movie releases: Forever Yena (South Africa); Intlawulo (South Africa); Matilda En Matthys (South Africa); and The Counsellor (Nigeria).

Other titles are set to be announced at a later date.

Showmax will also feature international hits via its new partnerships with NBCUniversal (Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation) and Sky, as well as titles from other major US studios including Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, and Sony.

The platform will also be launching Africa’s first standalone live Premier League mobile streaming plan. Showmax Premier League will live stream all 380 matches of the Premier League on mobile in over 40 markets in Africa.

The platform will also offer high-definition international content with Dolby 5.1 surround sound due to its migration onto the global Peacock streaming platform.

The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile, and Showmax Premier League Mobile, with details on pricing and launch dates to be announced ahead of the February launch.

The service promises to offer over 1,300 hours of new Showmax Originals throughout the year, equating to more than 3.5 hours of new local content daily.

However, there has been no confirmation yet on whether Showmax originals will become available to US audiences under the Comcast (NBCUniversal) partnership.