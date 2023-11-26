How to manage your data on Netflix, Showmax, Prime, others

Managing data usage on streaming platforms like Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, and others can be crucial to avoid exceeding data limits. Here are some tips to manage your data:

Adjust video quality: Most streaming services offer various video quality settings. Lowering the resolution, especially when using mobile data, reduces data consumption significantly. What that means is that instead of watching or downloading in higher-quality resolution, you should do it in lower-quality or data-saving mode.

Download content: Download movies or episodes while connected to Wi-Fi to watch offline later, or find a cheaper way to download movies or episodes through the special subscription plans of your mobile network provider. For example, all the network providers have a night plan you can use to download movies without feeling it. Glo Night Plan will give you 1GB for N100, which is enough to download at least four movies or episodes.

Monitor data usage: Some services have settings to monitor data usage. They show how much data was consumed during streaming and allow for setting limits.

Limit background data: On mobile devices, ensure that the app doesn’t use data in the background. You can adjust settings to stream content only on Wi-Fi.

Choose Wi-Fi: Whenever possible, stream using Wi-Fi instead of mobile data. Wi-Fi typically doesn’t have the same data limitations as mobile plans.

Optimise settings: Check for settings related to data usage within the streaming app itself. Some platforms offer specific data-saving modes, just find out.

Manage multiple devices: If using multiple devices, ensure they are not simultaneously streaming on high-quality settings to avoid excessive data usage.

Plan streaming times: Consider streaming during off-peak hours or times when your internet service provider (ISP) offers unlimited data to avoid data caps. By adjusting settings, downloading content, and being mindful of data usage, you can enjoy streaming without worrying about exceeding your data limits.