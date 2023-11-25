‘Life On Our Planet’, ‘Best Christmas Ever’ and four other Netflix movies to watch this weekend

LIFE ON OUR PLANET (2023)

Although I am not a great fan of documentaries and natural environmental stories, there just something really nice about this one, that kept me so engaged and excited to seat till the very end. The movie took us down memory lane to about 4- billion years back, telling us the journey of mother earth, how the ruling dynasties then Controlled the world, the underdogs and the dynamic effects that reshaped this world. They told a fantastic story through the voice of my mentor Morgan Freeman, this made the documentary so soothing to listen to. They explained that the world and the humans who have lived and evolved over the years have being quiet stable and have survived through the various changing life cycles which have helped to balance things, it was just a sweet and interesting story to watch, to see how each animal depends on the other for survival. This was the first season and it had 8 episodes each about 30minutes long and was composed by Lorne Balfe and narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Best. Christmas. Ever. (2023)

Well I guess you all know we are gradually entering into the season of Christmas and what better time to start watching Christmas movies than now, so I was delighted to see my first Christmas movie for 2023, and it wasn’t bad at all. So Jackie and Matt were happily married and lived a very perfect life or so we all thought, till we found out otherwise at the tail end. Jackie used to date Jason in high school, but later got married to Charlotte, but Charlotte was always envious and jealous of Jackie and always wanted to outshine her and her kids always comparing both families. One Christmas she pretends to unknowingly bump into their house, unfortunately it begins to snow and they all get stuck there and are forced to spend Christmas. Well I am glad they did as Charlotte had to learn the hard way, what life was all about and how wrong it was for her to compare her life to others, the lessons were well spent and they all learnt from one another. A simple beautiful story one you can watch with the entire family. The 81m Comedy/Romance movie was directed by Mary Lambert, they featured actors like Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Briggs, Matt Cedeno, Madison Skye Validum, Chase Ramsey, Allan Groves, Abbey Villasmil and Janet Lo.

Read also: Netflix Reviews for Weekender week 39

REMINISCIENCE (2021)

So if you are looking for a nice science- fiction/thriller movie to watch this weekend then this movie will be worth your while. Nick and Emily ran a simple business in a war thorn city, trying to recover. Their business model was one designed to help people relive their favorite memories. So one day a very pretty and gorgeous lady walks in just about the time they close their gate to clients, and pleaded that she needed their help to find her missing keys, what started out as a very simple visit from a meek lady, turned out to be something very wild and different as time went on. Nick thought he had found love and was so carried away, only to discover that he was being played all along, that broke his heart dearly and for years, Nick kept looking for answers, to his inner most questions, but he just couldn’t find them, make sure you watch the movie till the very, to understand the entire story. The 115m movie was directed by Lisa Joy, they featured actors like Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu and many more.

Read also: Netflix reviews for weekender Week 38

The Killer(2023)

The new movie The Killer was added I was super excited, I could predict I was in for a good time, if you are a great fan of John Wick, then search no further as this will make your weekend. Michael “The Killer” as he was called was one of the best assassins, he was sent on a mission where he missed the target, to clean up and finish the job, they had to take him out, but on getting home meant his woman and dealt with her badly leaving her almost dead. The killer is so pained and upset, he decides to go after every single one of them, from those who came to his house to the final boss who sent them, reminding them all that this isn’t personal at all, you have to pay full attention and listen to his work guidelines and principles. “Focus still, keep your inner voices, do not improvise, forget empathy, trust no one, fight only the battle you are paid to fight, breathe, calm and execute, this is what it takes to succeed” fantastic movie, a sure recommendation from me to the action movie fans out there. The 108m.action, adventure, crime movie based on a French story was directed by David Fincher they featured actors like Michael Fassvender, Tilda Swinton, Charles. Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Emilia-Romagna Pernia, Gabriel Polanco and many more.

355 (2022)

I decided to go all out this weekend to check action movies as a super great fan; they really can’t go wrong in my eyes. This was another sweet action movie; Mace was a super-secret agent, who thought she had found love only to find out that she was being used. To retrieve a top secret weapon from the hands of the bad guys, she will have to work with the best across the globe to beat this guys, she had to merge forces with the outstanding German agent Marie, former MI6 agent Khadijah and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on this very difficult mission, where they have to kill to survive or get killed, travelling from Paris to Morrocco and across the globe, they find out that their every move has also being tracked by a Chinese lady Lin Mi Sheng, well go check it out to see how they triumphed in this fantastic action packed movie. The 122m Action, thriller movie was directed by Simon kinberg they featured great acts like Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Bungling Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez, Jason Flemyng and many more

NOW YOU SEE ME (2013)

Although this is an old movie I decided to watch it again and I saw it in a different light, as some scenes have eroded my memory. A group of 4 outstanding magicians and mind readers were perfectly handpicked and selected to put up the best magic show or appearance that ever existed, to the extent of using magic and teleporting skills to rob a bank in another country and share the loots to the crowd. The people loved them but they were constantly being trailed and chased by the police and a private investigator, who just wanted to expose them. Well do check it out and thank me later, as they were so good and were constantly ahead of the game. The movie was directed by Louis Leterrier, they featured acts like Jesse Eisenberg, Common, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrekson, Idla Fisher, Dale Franco, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and many more.