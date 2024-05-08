Martell to recognise 90 African entertainment personalities at AMVCA 2024

Over the past four years of cinematic celebration, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has collaborated with the Martell brand with both brands celebrating 10 years of existence in Nigeria.

Marking their fourth year together, Martell is set to recognise 90 individuals who have made an indelible mark on the African entertainment industry. The whiskey brand is also tipped to be the sponsor of the Best Director Award which will be presented on the night of the event held at Eko Hotel & suites in Lagos.

“At the heart of this collaboration lies the Best Director Award, a symbol of Martell’s commitment to celebrating visionary talent and cinematic excellence,” Martell Nigeria said in a statement.

“This year, to honour the creative minds behind the lens, Martell is also extending their recognition to 90 individuals who have made an indelible mark on the African entertainment industry. Their contributions, both on and off the screen, embody the audacity and legacy that define Martell.”

Since its inception in Nigeria 10 years ago, Martell has been a beacon of sophistication setting the standard for discerning taste among Nigerian connoisseurs.

The 10th edition of the AMVCA is set to be held on Sunday 11, 2024 where winners of prestigious award categories for the 2023 movie calendar year will receive the coveted gold award.

Martell Nigeria in the statement lauded the AMVCA as the pinnacle of recognition in African cinema and for 10 years has served as a platform to celebrate the diverse talent and creativity on the African continent.

The red carpet of the AMVCA is graced by A-list celebrities and industry insiders who use these platforms to make sartorial statements and promote avant-garde designers similar to the Met Gala held in the US.

The fashion trends at the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the Met Gala both serve as vital showcases for high fashion which often push the boundaries of traditional fashion norms.

This year’s event introduces the newly named Martell-sponsored Blue Carpet, a nod to their partnership. Celebrities are poised to grace it with their presence, showcasing their style and glamour. From timeless fashion statements to cutting-edge trends, the blue carpet promises to be a stunning tribute to ten years of African entertainment brilliance.

Martell Cognac also announced that they will be the host of the AMVCA afterparty coming up after the award show. The afterparty is an exclusive affair where celebrities in the entertainment space come together to revel in the magic of the night.