Scalpers resell Asake’s Barclays Center concerts tickets at higher prices

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Asake’s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York approaches. However, eager fans who missed out on purchasing tickets through official channels before they sold out are now facing exorbitant prices from scalpers looking to profit from the high demand.

The soaring demand for tickets has given rise to a thriving resale market, where hopeful concert-goers are being asked to shell out considerably more than the tickets’ face value. These resellers can be found on platforms like Twitter, where they openly advertise their surplus tickets.

Upon reaching out to one of these sellers, who had posted on their timeline, it was revealed that they were offering tickets for Section 9, Row 16 of the centre for $120 each. Official group tickets, available on authorized websites, were originally priced at $322.58 for a group of 1-4 people, translating to approximately $80.60 per ticket. This indicates that the scalper stands to make a profit of $40 on the resale of each ticket.

Another reseller on the platform advertised four upper-level tickets at $65 each, while a Twitter user with floor tickets initially offered them at $150 but was open to negotiating for a lower, more affordable price.

On Ticket Onsale, one of the authorized ticket-selling websites for Asake’s concert, a ‘Group Package Tickets’ promotion was utilized. This allowed groups of 1-4 people to purchase lower-level tickets at a discounted rate of $426.13, or roughly $106.50 per ticket. However, individuals who acquired these tickets at this price may decide to resell them for as much as $150 per ticket if they have excess tickets, resulting in a potential profit of $44.50 per ticket.

The fervour surrounding Asake’s concert has undoubtedly driven up ticket prices in the secondary market, leaving many fans facing tough decisions about whether to pay a premium or seek out bargains from more reasonable sellers.