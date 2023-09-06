Airtel Nigeria lauds Asake’s album of the year win at Headies

Airtel Nigeria has commended the sensational afrobeat artist, Asake, for clinching the coveted Album of the Year award at the 16th edition of The Headies, which took place in Atlanta, United States on September 3.

In a statement, Femi Oshinlaja, Chief Communications Officer of Airtel Nigeria, expressed their joy at Asake’s remarkable achievement and highlighted the significance of the award category sponsored by Airtel Nigeria at the event. He remarked, “Considering the amazing quality of music that continues to come out of Nigeria and Africa, Asake has demonstrated that he is indeed at the pinnacle of his craft, even though his music career is relatively young.” Oshinlaja went on to add, “As a world-class organization that always celebrates extraordinary achievements, we are proud to be associated with the success of this gifted musician.”

Asake not only secured the Album of the Year award but also claimed the Next Rated Award, acknowledging him as the most promising new act of the year. His debut album, titled “Mr. Money with the Vibes,” earned him these accolades, showcasing his exceptional talent.

Airtel Nigeria remains committed to sponsoring The Headies, as it aims to unearth and promote exceptional talents like Asake while supporting the endeavors of the award organizers. Oshinlaja emphasized, “Like other global creativity awards, The Headies will continue to require the support of like-minded organizations if it must live up to its greatest potential. The support we offer is our own way of helping The Headies reach its goal of creating a legendary award platform for the African continent.”

Echoing Oshinlaja’s sentiments, Omobolanle Osotule, Head of Brands and Advertising at Airtel Nigeria, congratulated The Headies organizers on a successful event. She commented, “The Headies is the preeminent pop music award in Nigeria, and this year’s edition was quite well-attended and impressive. We can look forward to more collaborations with the Awards.”

The 16th Headies also celebrated other outstanding artists, including Rema, Odumodublvck, Diamond Platnumz, Blaqbonez, Labianca Fonji, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Spyro, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy, among others, who were recipients of various accolades.