Review: A peep into Royal Senchi Resort

Once again, it is summer and time to unwind in a dream destination.

It is also time to look inwards as dream destinations are not only in foreign lands, but also within.

Well, if you have already drawn your bucket list for this year’s summer, you need to revisit it to include some local contents in some home-grown destinations.

However, a West African destination that comes to mind this summer is Akosombo, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The small town is famed for hosting the biggest hydro dam in Ghana, built on Lake Volta, the largest man-made lake in the world by surface area, as well as many leisure resorts by the lake.

But while on a visit to the town, Royal Senchi Resort beckons the most.

Set on 35 acres of lush greenery with a magnificent view of the Volta River, the 4-star luxury resort is a bold undertaking on the west bank of the Volta River, while overlooking an eco-island locally called Denkyenyam, which is preserved as a nature park by the resort.

On offer at the 84-room and suites resort is a unique blend of fauna, flora, traditional architecture, and modernity of the highest standards.

At the resort, which is known as West Africa’s most romantic resort destination, special attention is given to accommodation with rooms and suites designed to take advantage of the refreshing environment of the Senchi River and the commanding views that surround it.

Each luxury dwelling boasts of a distinctive tribal-meets-elegance décor that will make a guest’s stay a treat for the senses.

The resort’s 74 standard rooms aptly tagged ‘Riverview’ offer more than a panoramic view of the Senchi River. They are also sizeable, with a private patio area and even a view from the bathtub. The colours, the architectural curves, as well as, the shapes of the buildings, blend to the ‘nature look’ and feel of the entire property.

Guests who want something different can ask for an upstairs room for the airy high ceilings. On the other hand, its suites are large enough, while the Presidential Suite has a private plunge pool. Those not willing to splash out quite so much can splash around the lovely pool that also overlooks the river.

A day at the resort without visiting the restaurant to indulge your culinary tastes is unmemorable.

From the Senchi Restaurant for the local and intercontinental menu, to the Palm Lounge for relaxation and to the Nsu Bar for rare and local wine menu, there are platforms to unwind and network a great deal at the resort.

To optimise your stay at the resort, you need to experience the various leisure activities.

For the adventurous guests who want something beyond the comfort of the room, there is a selection of kayaks to help you go up and down the crocodile-free Volta River and around the Senchi Island all by yourself.

Boat rides come with quality fun too as guests enjoy the beautiful scenes, fauna and flora of the Volta River, while cruising in the resort’s state-of-the-art Harris boat, which cruises leisurely across the Adomi Bridge and straight to the Akosombo Dam and returns, amid beautiful pictures for memory.

Golf enthusiasts can work their tees to perfection on their top-notch driving range and putting green with breathtaking mountain views. There are also night flyer balls and flood lights for the night drive, the first of its kind in Ghana.

Apart from the driving range, there is a further plan for a nine-hole golf course, a football pitch, basketball court and kids’ play area, among other attractions.

Other amenities include; an all-weather Tennis court, which is open day and night, a state-of-the-art gym, Spa by Niobe, Ghana’s premium spa service provider that offers an enthralling experience, while the swimming pool, with no tiles, offers an enjoyable cool dip any time of the day.

The resort allows for the mixing of business and leisure with a business centre, conference suite with two well-equipped breakout rooms and meeting areas and a ballroom that can host up to 200 guests, while an attractive outdoor event space hosts more.

Yet, Royal Senchi boasts of the usual amenities such as a helipad that allows guests to arrive in style, and a library, the only one in any hotel in Ghana, with a small collection of contemporary pieces that make an interesting read.

The above services, facilities and offerings are top among the reasons Emmanuel Mensah, director of sales and marketing of the resort, insisted that Royal Senchi is the deal for holiday without breaking the bank or traveling abroad.

Mensah, who hosted delegates of the just-concluded Accra Wiezo 2024 at the resort, urged would-be guests to place their bets on the resort because of its decade old consistent delivery of quality offerings, amid safety.

Toeing same line, Nana Kwame Yeboah-Afari, executive director of the resort, noted that Royal Senchi is the best eco-friendly resort in Ghana, which is evident its operation model and at its Nature Park, where guests can enjoy picnics, hike, bird watching among other eco-friendly activities.