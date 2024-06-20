Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ breaks streaming record in the US

Nigerian artist Rema achieved a first for African music as ‘Calm Down’ surpassed one billion streams in the US, according to Chart Data (June 17, 2024).

The song, a lead single from Rema’s 2022 album “Raves & Roses”, featured Selena Gomez in the remix on the deluxe version. This remix became the first Afrobeats and African song to reach one billion on-demand streams in the US. It also holds the record for the most-streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify and the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube (original: 596 million+ views, remix: 893 million+ views).

These viewership figures demonstrate the powerful combination of music and visuals that Afrobeats artists like Rema are wielding to captivate audiences worldwide. Rema’s success with “Calm Down” is not just a personal triumph; it represents a significant shift in the global music landscape.