Police launch investigation into Mohbad’s death

The Nigerian music community remains in shock following the untimely demise of rising star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. Amidst the grief and speculation surrounding his passing, the Nigerian Police Force has announced its commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death.

In a statement released on via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) expressed condolences to Mohbad’s family, friends, and fans while acknowledging the concerns and speculations that have emerged.

The statement read, “Mohbad’s Demise: We Will Carry Out Diligent Investigation – FPRO.” It continued, “We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.”

The Nigerian Police Force affirmed its dedication to unraveling the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s tragic passing. The responsibility for this comprehensive investigation has been placed in the hands of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with shedding light on the details of the incident.

The statement assured the public that updates on the investigation’s progress would be provided as information becomes available. Furthermore, it encouraged family members and close associates with valuable information to come forward and assist the Lagos State Commissioner of Police in this process.

In a bid to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the Nigerian Police Force appealed to the public for restraint. The statement urged individuals not to make premature statements or engage in activities that could potentially compromise the investigative process.

Mohbad’s sudden demise has left the Nigerian music industry and his fans in mourning. The young artist had been making significant strides in his career and was regarded as one of the industry’s promising talents.

Many would remember the artist towards his final years and the controversy that surrounded him when he split from Naira Marley’s Marlian Record in 2022. Naira Marley and Mohbad had a complex relationship during his time at Marlian Records. However, their relationship took a sour turn for the worse in 2022, leading to Mohbad’s departure from the label.

So far videos of evidences showing physical assault from Samlarry Elegushi to Mohbad during a music video shoot alongside Zlatan Ibile, a publicly released statement by Mohbad written to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex , Ikoyi Lagos, Tweets and live videos from Mohbad speaking on the assaults on him in multiple occasions from Marlian Music in 2022, as well as a video of a man rubbing a white face wipe on Mohbad’s face without his consent at a party days before his demise has driven wide speculation that his death seem far from ordinary.

As the investigation unfolds, the hope from fans on social platforms is that it will provide clarity and closure to the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s tragic passing. The Nigerian Police Force’s commitment to a diligent inquiry signifies the importance of seeking the truth in the face of uncertainty, as the nation waits for answers regarding the loss of this budding musical talent.