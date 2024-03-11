Oppenheimer rakes 7 awards at 2024 Oscars

Oppenheimer won seven awards at the 96th annual Academy Awards as Christopher Nolan finally clinched the award for best picture.

The 2023 biopic, Oppenheimer, swept most of the categories it was nominated in.

Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score, and best film editing.

Emma Stone won best actress for ‘Poor Things’, which also won three other wins, for best costume design, best production design, and best makeup and hairstyling.

‘The Boy and the Heron’ won best animated feature, while Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ won the Oscar for best international feature.

’20 Days in Mariupol’ won the award for best documentary while Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won the Oscar for best original song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the movie ‘Barbie’.

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall, while Cord Jefferson won best adapted screenplay for American Fiction.

Oppenheimer led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with a total of 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, and Barbie with eight.

The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show was televised live on ABC, with an earlier-than-usual start time this year, and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel was host of the show for the fourth time.