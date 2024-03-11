Oscars 2024: Full List of winners from this year’s Academy Awards as Oppenheimer dominates wins

What a night! So far, we’ve watched the incredible Da’Vine Joy Randolph take home her first ever Oscar for her role in The Holdovers, while The Boy And The Heron won Best Animated Feature Film.
Unsurprisingly Poor Things have been wiping the floor when it comes to ‘behind-the-scenes’ awards – having already bagged the awards for Best Makeup And Hair, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design (which was presented by a… naked John Cena?).
Robert Downey Jr won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer continued to dominate, winning Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.
It then took home its eighth and final Oscar of the night for Best Picture.
Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below – we’ll be updating this list LIVE as the winners are announced.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
WINNER – Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
WINNER – Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
WINNER – Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
WINNER – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Director
Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
WINNER – Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest)
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER – Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER – American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Best Original Song
The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Wahzazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
WINNER – What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Killers Of The Flower Moon
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER – Poor Things
Best Editing
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
WINNER – Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER – Poor Things
Society Of The Snow
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER – The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER – The Zone Of Interest
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society Of The Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
WINNER – The Zone Of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
WINNER – Godzilla Minus One
Guardians Of The Galaxy vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
WINNER – 20 Days In Mariupol
Best Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night Of Fortune
Red, White And Blue
WINNER – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs Of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Island In Between
WINNER – The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po