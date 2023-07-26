Nigeria’s social media lampoon DSS show of shame

Following yesterday’s mild drama at the Federal High Court in Lagos between officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, social media has been flooded with memes, jokes, and comments.

It was reported that Emefiele was arraigned by the Federal Ministry of Justice for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20m with one surety, following his “not guilty” plea.

But after the ruling, DSS operatives strategically positioned their Hilux Pick Up van used to bring Emefiele to court, in a manner suggesting that they wanted to take him back to their detention centre.

As a result, several people have gone to social media to express their conflicted feelings about Emefiele’s arrest by DSS.

Here are some of the memes, jokes, and comments on social media.

Prudence said: This is a clear indication that there is no workable and respectable judicial system in Nigeria anymore. Seeing the DSS going after him after he had been declared free on bail and the president saying

nothing about it speaks volumes.

Gesike said: Corruption stinks. How has the so-called giant of Africa fallen? Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame Shame. Shame

Tochukwu: If under Tinubu’s watch that DSS and NCS has to fight over the custody of Emefiele. What will happen when PEPT will see reasons to disqualify/sack/nullify Tinubu’s gov’t or to go for a rerun? One will come to ask from the emergence of APC if democracy is a crime.

Henry Shield: I hear them say Tinubu fought for democracy but here I am watching the DSS desecrate democracy right inside court premises by going physical against Prison officials and insisting it must whisk Emefiele away against a court order. Which democracy did Tinubu fight for?