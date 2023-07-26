Emefiele: Odinkalu, Nigerians speak on NBA’s statement

Chidi Odinkalu, former President of Nigeria Human Rights Commission (NHC), has criticised the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) statement over the scuffle during the trial of the suspended governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

The scuffle was between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Correctional Services (NCos) officers over the custody of the suspended governor of the Central Bank Governor and his subsequent rearrest.

Emefiele was arranged for illegal possession of firearms by the federal government and granted bail by the Federal High in Lagos but was swiftly arrested.

In a statement signed by its President, Yakubu Maikyau, the NBA described the act as despicable, calling on the two agencies to take immediate disciplinary measures against the officers involved in the disgraceful conduct.

But Odinkalu was not impressed by the NBA’s statement, noting that it was pedestrian and did not address the significant issue.

“Of all the things that played out in that court in Abuja yesterday, all that @NigBarAssoc president, @YCMaikyauSAN, could see was #TwoFighting? It is a classic case of majoring in the minor.

“NBA seems uncomfortable with addressing the central issue in this matter. Shameful!”, Odinkalu said on his Twitter handle.

Many Nigerians who reacted to Odinkalu’s comment and the NBA’s statement on Twitter said the body had become ineffective since the current administration headed by Maikyau assumed office.

Some Twitter users even accused him of partisanship and working for the ruling party.

“The NBA under this current leadership is at its weakest ebbs! Gradually sliding down the rabbit hole!” Onile Goro said on his Twitter handle.

Also speaking, Manasseh Allen advised the NBA to move against those who want to break the law.

“That wasn’t two fighting at all; the court was clear on what should be done. They should go for the jugular of those on the wrong side of the law”, he said on his Twitter handle.

Another Twitter, Ihiala Amaka, who reacted, said Nigerians should not expect anything from the present NBA President.

“Never expected anything concrete from the NBA, NBA president who speaks tongue in cheek during the campaigns on any issue that has to do with APC/Mr ILLEGAL.

“It is looking like these people are seeing things from the religious lens; how can you be this economical with the truth?” he tweeted.

Similarly, in a Twitter message, Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, condemned the DSS for the shameful lawlessness at the premises of the Federal High Court, noting that it was undemocratic and should be condemned by all Nigerians.

“The DSS act of lawlessness at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos today, should be condemned by all lovers of democracy and the rule of law in the country. It is painful that the DSS is yet to come to terms with the fact that the President of Nigeria today is a product of struggles”, Fayose said on his Twitter handle.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the NBA’s statement and Emefiele’s subsequent rearrest despite bail granted him by the court also condemned the action.

In the last election, the African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore described DSS as lawless and addressed the scene as a show of shame.

“When the DSS abducted me in court before an Abuja Federal High Court Judge in 2019.”

“The fellow opened up to me that my plight was being managed and funded between Emefiele, Isa Funtua and @MBuhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Today, the DSS is disgracing itself publicly as a lawless organisation.”

In his reaction, the Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, urged the people in power to realise that life is like a wheel.

In his tweet on Tuesday, Omokri said, “On this Emefiele matter, I urge the powers that be to realise that life is like a wheel. The parts that are down today may be up tomorrow when the wheel spins. And the One Who spins the wheel is God. Let us be mindful of that. Mercy is a precious virtue in both Christianity and Islam.”