Nigeria’s Rovingheights gets recognition from London Book Fair

Rovingheights, a bookstore chain in Nigeria, has earned a special commendation from the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards (IEAs) alongside three bookstores in the ‘Bookstore of the Year Award’ category.

The IEAs recognises publishing achievement across four categories, championing those organisations and individuals from around the world demonstrating passion, creativity, and ingenuity, according to a statement from the firm.

Entering its tenth anniversary year, the IEAs’ shortlist for each award category was selected by a judging panel comprised of experts within each sector.

Across the different categories, Rovingheights is the only African shortlistee to make a debut in this year’s award, according to the statement said.

“We loved the entry from Rovingheights in Nigeria. Supported by an impressive online bookstore, social media penetration and revenues, Rovingheights acts as a beacon for literacy and reading and helps programmes that gift books to children, IDP (internally displaced persons) camps and prison inmates,” the award judges were quoted as saying in an official statement.

“The owners are young, ambitious for their community and ones to watch and support.”

Commenting on the recognition, Adedotun Eyinade, co-founder of Rovingheights, said: “This special commendation is a huge validation for the work that we do in increasing access to good books for our beloved customers in Nigeria – and it provides a timely impetus to do more.”

From its humble beginnings in Gbagada, a Lagos suburb, Rovingheights has sold over hundreds of thousands of books across its online channels, evolved into a reputable bookstore chain with 4 outlets in Lagos and Abuja, and earned over 80,000 organic following across its social media platforms, the statement said.

Tobi Eyinade, co-founder, said: “Running a thriving bookstore that is beloved by many has only been possible by the support of our stellar team, publishers, authors and customers whose confidence and patronage keep us in business.

“We are indeed encouraged to do more to counter the narrative that we are not a reading society.”

“It is heartening to know that our efforts are getting the right notice. The commendation from the judges is fillip for us to continue to strive for excellence,” said Adebola Eyinade, co-founder at Rovingheights.

The winners of the IEAs, alongside the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, will be celebrated at a public ceremony at Olympia London on April 19, 2023 on the side of the London Book Fair.