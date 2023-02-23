Horizon Shores Nigeria wins ‘West Africa’s Most Reliable Oil and Gas Services Company’ Award

Horizon Shores, foremost provider of oil and gas services, has won the West Africa’s Most Reliable Oil and Gas Services Company of the Year at the 12th West African Brands Excellence Awards held recenltyh in Lagos.

The West African Brands Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding companies and brands that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the West African economy. The event brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and government officials to honor the best brands across various industries in the region.

According to a statement, Horizon Shores was chosen for the award in recognition of its exceptional services in the oil and gas sector. “The company has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner to major players in the industry, providing a wide range of services that include Engineering Consulting, Equipment Procurement, Field Instrumentation Protection, Pipeline Fabrication & Installation and Technical Manpower Supply. The company has also invested heavily in technology and innovation, which has enabled it to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions to its clients”.

Speaking on the award, according to the statement, the Deputy Managing Director of Horizon Shores, Lola Olusola expressed gratitude to the organizers of the West African Brands Excellence Awards for recognizing the company’s efforts. She also thanked the company’s employees, clients and partners for their support and dedication, which she noted were key factors in the company’s success.

“We are delighted to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. At Horizon Shores, we are committed to delivering exceptional services to our clients and contributing to the growth and development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria and West Africa. We remain committed to our mission of being the reference point for local content development in the oil and gas industry in the region,” she said.

Horizon Shores is poised to continue its growth trajectory and expand its services across the West African region. With a focus on innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction, the company said it is well-positioned to continue to deliver exceptional services to its clients.