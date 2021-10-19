Nigerian Afro-pop artiste, Dreycoded shares lessons learnt in the music industry

Nigerian Afro-Pop artiste, Dreycoded has highlighted some of the lessons he has learnt so far in the music industry.

Sharing his experience, the artiste, whose real name is Sulaiman Damilare Adiolaga, said “for up-and-coming artistes and even established stars, it is important to never stop working; it is equally important to connect with people, to be down-to-earth, and to show respect to DJs because they are the ones who can put you out there,” he articulated.

Still drawing from his experience, Dreycoded further emphasized the imperative of engaging fans. “I relate with my fans mostly through social media and my best experiences are when they send me videos of them singing my songs word for word, or when they show up at a concert where I am performing,” he stated.

He acknowledged the impact of Instagram (where he has over 60, 000 followers) on his career. “It helps my streams and creates the opportunity for my followers to relate to my music.”

Winning a Grammy is every musician’s dream comes true, but for Dreycoded, he will be so overjoyed he will spend a whole day crying.

This was one of the passing comments he made while speaking with journalists about his new release, a single titled “Connected.”

Responding to questions about his musical role models, Dreycoded singled out four of the rave of the moment acts: “The first role model is Wizkid, who arguably is the biggest African export ever; then there is Kizz Daniel, he has a unique sound which makes him different; then Omah lay, one of the most talented artists right now and Davido, who is so hardworking and free-spirited.”

When prompted for comment on the growing trend of baby mama among male celebrities, Dreycoded said: “I don’t want a baby mama at all; I will simply get married and stick to one woman all my life.”