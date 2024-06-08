Nigeria beats Germany, S/Africa, others to claim Spotify’s top five countries streaming in May

Nigeria has earned Spotify top African country on its “Top countries streaming in the last 28 days” in May 2024.

In the data made available to BusinessDay on Friday, it beat South Africa as the second African country on the list, which seats on the 8th position.

The first-top five countries on the list include United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Nigeria.

Others on the list include Australia, Germany, South Africa, France, Brazil, Netherlands, as 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively.

The data also included top songs streamed in the last 28 days

On the top is “Love me Jeje” by Seyi Sodimu, followed by “Me & U” by Tems.

Other songs include Higher, Free Mind, Fountain, Found feat. Brent Faiyaz, Damages.

Meanwhile, Tems music also stood out in the global sphere seeing that in the last 28 days her top streams were from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

In Spotify’s user generated playlists in the last 12 months,Tems has been added to on over 21.4M playlists.

Her audience leans towards male with 50% male listeners and 47% female listeners in the last 28 days.

“Those between the age of 23-27 are a core part of her audience at 32% while those aged between 28-34 follow in closely at 23%,” it added.

The Nigerian singer recently released her debut studio album title “Born in the Wild” today.

The album was supported by the singles “Me & U” and “Love Me JeJe”. It also featured guest appearances from J. Cole and Asake.