Netflix set to expand African operations on positive market outlook

Netflix announced plans on Wednesday to expand its operations in Africa, building on the success of shows and series like South Africa’s ‘Blood and Water’ and Nigeria’s ‘Far From Home’.

The online video-streaming giant said it had invested the equivalent of €160 million in producing cinema content in Africa since it began operations on the continent in 2016, the report said.

Its operations in Africa have focused on South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria and have created more than 12,000 jobs, according to the company. “This is just the beginning, we plan to reach more countries across the continent,” Shola Sanni, director of sub-Saharan Africa policy at Netflix, said at a news conference in Johannesburg.

According to Netflix, South Africa is currently the largest African content contributor to the platform with over 170 films, series, and documentaries. In 2020, Blood and Water, a series about a Cape Town teenager who investigates her sister who was kidnapped during childbirth, even took first place in the USA.

The success of movies like ‘Anikulapo’ by Kunle Afolayan has also seen the filmmaker already in the works for a series sequel of the film. Kunle Afolayan confirmed in March 2023 that the highly anticipated “Anikulapo” series is officially in the works through an announcement made in a teaser video shared on his Instagram page.

Read also: Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo rakes record nominations at AMVCA9

“Anikulapo” is a gripping tale that tells the story of Saro, a man who leaves his hometown in search of a better life, only to find himself embroiled in a dangerous love affair with the king’s wife. As events spiral out of control, Saro meets his untimely death and is brought back to life by Akala, a mysterious bird that has the power to give and take life which temporarily gives him the power to resurrect the dead.

“We will use these milestones to grow our business by continuing to invest in supporting local creative industries and giving more and more African storytellers a strong voice on the global stage,” Netflix said.

In recent years, Netflix has looked to diversify its production outside of the United States., achieved great success with series such as the Spanish “La Casa de Papel” and the South Korean dystopian drama “Squid Game”, a worldwide success that was awarded a Golden Globe.