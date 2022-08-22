NCAC boss charges PMAN to develop stronger Nigerian music brand

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has been charged to utilize the music platform at its disposal to develop a strong brand that will unify the country.

Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC) gave the charge in his office in Abuja when he received executive members of the association who paid him a courtesy visit.

Runsewe, who expressed delight over the visit, said the association has a big role to play in spreading the message of unity to heal the wounds and rekindle hopes, yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, who continually strive for a better tomorrow.

Runsewe stated that the time is ripe for a strong collaboration between the NCAC and PMAN in developing and promoting a strong Nigerian brand through music, adding that in other parts of the world, music is an important tool to drive home the demands of the people and at the same time, get the attention of the government of the day.

The director general, who is also the president of the World Crafts Council for African Region, reiterated the need for the association to remain focused and create a platform for musicians all over the country to have a unifying voice.

Read also: NCAC seeks partnership with South Korea on art, culture exchanges

The culture icon urged the association to produce a Nigerian song that will unify all the different ethnic groups in the country.

Speaking earlier, Pretty Okafor, the leader of the delegation and president of the association, said they were in NCAC’s headquarters to express their appreciation to the director general for the fatherly role he played to ensure the return of peace to the association.

The PMAN president stated that under the new leadership of the association, all musicians in the country have been duly registered and are enjoying royalties from their works through a partnership created with Zenith Bank of Nigeria Plc.

He also revealed that the association has been able to secure land in the Federal Capital Territory for the building of an Entertainment City and the Musicians Village to cater for the needs of the association.

Also speaking, Sunny Neji, first vice president of the association, pleaded with Runsewe to remember the association when the Covid-19 palliatives are being shared.

Runsewe, however, promised to look into their demands with a view to ameliorating the various challenges of the association.

He also promised to give the association adequate representation in the council programmes coming up later this year.