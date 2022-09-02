‘Namaste Wahala’ producer boosts Nollywood collaboration, plans new movie in India

Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, has tightened its relationship with Bollywood, India’s movie industry, with another project titled Nollywood goes to India.

During an event, themed: An exploration of cultural interactions and co-creation in the film industry, Shri G. Balasubramaniam, the commissioner of India, on Wednesday, August 31 stated that this will develop exploration of cultural interactions and co-creation in the film industry.

“It will establish a mechanism between the two countries. Even though we are a different culture, a fusion of people coming together will create a message that we are one,” he added.

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, a film director and producer, said after her official Nollywood-Bollywood release “Namaste Wahala” debuted globally two years ago, she was determined to create opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration in the film industry.

“This is more than a media project for us at Forever 7 Entertainment. It’s an opportunity to showcase both cultures and create opportunities for commercial collaboration”.

She also stated that the new film production will be more modern, with filming taking place in Mumbai, India.

Nancy Isime, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, and Samuel Animashaun Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, are a few of the cast members for the new project “Nollywood Goes to India” that has been made public.