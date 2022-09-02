Out There Media, MTN Nigeria partner to deepen subscribers engagement with digital ads

Out There Media (OTM), a telco driven mobile advertising company, has launched the first Rich Messaging campaigns based on Rich Communications Services (RCS) with Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN Nigeria.

The news follows the launch of the partnership between OTM and MTN Nigeria announced last July, aimed at strengthening the mobile operator’s digital advertising strategy by driving advertiser interaction and engagement with its 65 million subscribers through this engaging, interactive, and brand-safe digital messaging format.

RCS is the new standard of messaging that provides a native, ‘brand-safe’ environment, turning messaging into an interactive, actionable, feature-rich experience, including rich media, high-resolution images, videos, chatbots, file transfer, payment, location sharing and much more.

According to the company, RCS brings the functionality of rich messaging apps like iMessage, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp directly into mobile phones without having to download any third-party app.

“It is rewarding to see how our growing partnership with MTN Nigeria is bearing fruit, working with leading brands to show the truly innovative and ground-breaking opportunities for RCS with Rich Messaging as a new media channel. Nigerian consumers are whole-heartedly embracing the opportunities brought by our unique, end-to-end, cloud-based and fully-managed Rich Messaging solution,” Kerstin Trikalitis, Co-Founder and CEO, OTM, said.

The first Rich Messaging campaigns have been launched with brands such as Unilever Nigeria, the World Health Organization (WHO) and FilmOne Entertainment for movies like Dr. Strange and Wildflower.

The company stated that the campaigns yielded ground-breaking results with average engagement rates of 58 percent and average attention-based value of 26 seconds.

“Our proprietary technology platform, Mobucks™ takes full advantage of this new media channel allowing users to interact with brands in an unprecedented way. It produces a rich experience not yet seen in the marketplace and generates a highly effective return on investment for brands,” Trikalitis said.

Lunga Mooi, Media and Digital Hub Director, Unilever, said that embracing the opportunities to reach Nigerian consumers in ever more interesting ways and achieve unprecedented engagement rates than is possible with other formats.

According to Mooi, both campaigns achieved outstanding results with Closeup hitting an engagement rate of 60 percent and attention-based value of 27 seconds, Pepsodent 57 percent engagement rate and 25 seconds as attention-based value.

“Over the years, embracing technologically innovative solutions has been a crucial part of our strategy for development. Hence, OTM’s pioneering sophisticated mobile advertising solution was a no-brainer to consider. We are excited to explore this medium that engages with our customers effectively,” Moses Babatope, Co-Founder and Managing Director, FilmOne Entertainment, said.

OTM says it not only enables MTN Nigeria to bring subscribers targeted, interactive messaging and rich media experiences from its chosen brand and agency partners, but also harnesses the power of RCS in Nigeria.

“The FilmOne, WHO and Unilever Nigeria campaigns ran by Out There Media and MTN Nigeria demonstrate the value of RCS for mobile customers and brands alike. By using innovative solutions like Mobucks™, we can keep Nigerians connected and engaged with their favourite brands, and also informed about valuable health information,” Lynda Saint-Nwafor, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) at MTN Nigeria, said.