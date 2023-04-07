MultiChoice lives up to promise on Big Brother Titans

According to the entertainment company, the just-concluded reality TV show, which saw over 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa live together in Big Brother house in South Africa amid intrigues and healthy rivalry, was a huge success.

Commenting on the success of the show, Tope Oshunkeye, executive head of marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, said, “Big Brother Titans has been an interesting journey, especially when you consider the mash-up of the different cultures, Mzansi and Naija. This has been the ultimate cultural exchange and social cohesion program that has proven that what unites us is bigger than anything else. We at MultiChoice are very proud of this moment and we thank the fans, our dear customers and all the sponsors for the successful season.”

However, South Africa’s Khosi Twala won the debut season of the show.

With is victory on Sunday, April 2, 2023, Khosi emerged as the first Titan of the debut season of the Big Brother Titans.

He had been a fan favourite throughout the season, and also took home the grand prize of $100,000 after garnering the most votes from viewers across Africa.

The reality show brought together Nigerian and South African housemates in one house and has been a massive hit since it premiered three months ago. Viewers across the continent tuned in to watch the drama, romance, and friendships that unfolded inside the Big Brother Titans house.

Khosi, a 25-year-old journalist, quickly became a fan favourite due to her charming personality and strategic gameplay. She formed strong alliances with other housemates and managed to avoid eviction throughout the season. She was up for possible eviction every week till the show’s end.

In the finale, Khosi went up against five other finalists: South Africa’s Ipeleng who was the first person to be evicted, followed by Nigeria’s Ebubu and Yvonne. Afterwards, South Africa’s Tsatsii was evicted as the second runner-up of the show, leaving Nigeria’s Kanaga Jnr to go toe-to-toe with Khosi.

Speaking after her win, Khosi thanked fans and fellow housemates for their support. She said, “I am so grateful for this opportunity and I want to thank everyone who voted for me. It has been an incredible journey and I have made some amazing friends along the way.”

The finale of Big Brother Titans was a star-studded affair, with performances from some of Africa’s top musicians – Mayorkun and Maphorisa. The viewing party in Lagos also drew appearances from past Big Brother Naija and Titans stars like Adekunle Olopade, Blaqboi, Olivia, Miracle, and Hermes.

The Big Brother Titans show has been a massive success, showcasing the best of Nigerian and South African culture and entertainment.

The show has once again demonstrated the power of reality television to captivate audiences across the continent. With Khosi’s win, it has produced a new star who is sure to make waves in the entertainment industry.