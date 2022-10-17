Mtv Base Musicology returns with Art Of Performance

As the Nigerian entertainment sector inches closer to the concert season, one wonders whether the unpleasant experiences of artistes appearing late to their shows, or not even showing up at all will remain a theme. Drawing from this, the latest episode of Musicology, MTV Base’s quarterly discourse, discussed and explored ‘The Art of Performance: Balancing Expectations and Obligations’.

The episode aired on Thursday, October 13, 2022 on MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 by 20:00 WAT, the discourse highlighted the intricacies of music performance, artiste and organiser accountability, artiste-fan relationships and the widespread influence of performance on the global perception of African music.

“Despite the consistent growth witnessed across the African music scene and its resultant wide-scale commercialization, some addressable challenges still pose a risk to sustained advancement in the industry,” Bada Akintunde-Johnson, country manager, Paramount Africa, said. “These challenges include the perceived accountability of artistes in honouring performance agreements, technicalities involved in putting together an amazing fan experience and the potential implications of defaulting”.

AS well, viewers were excited about the edition as the panel contributed from first-hand experiences while proffering solutions to help the standards of African performance etiquette to match up with the expectations set by the brilliance of the Nigerian music industry.

Top among industry experts that delivered insightful takes through the one hour session include; Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi, president, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited; Oje ‘Ojé’ Osayame, a rapper, and Alex Hughes, talent and music manager, Paramount Africa. It was hosted by Ilo, a member of Paramount Africa Culture Squad, while the panel also featured Nelson Jack, the wisdom of the ‘King of Stage’, and Eva Johnson, a multidisciplinary artiste.

While many enjoyed this quarter’s edition of Musicology, yesterday, viewers can tune in to DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72, today Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:05 WAT for repeat broadcast.

