More artists, workshops, competitions to boost 2024 AMIAF’s Sculptor’s Odyssey

Ahead of the opening of the 2024 edition of Artmiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF) 2024 there are indications that the event will host one of the most significant gatherings of artists in recent history. With more artists submitting works for what may be an unprecedented gathering of sculptors, the event is getting further boosts from forums such as Art Economy talk, competition and workshop, among other sub-events.

Themed ‘Sculptor’s Odyssey’, the 2024 edition of AMIAF, which holds from April 29-May 1, 2024, at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, boasts of artists across the diversity of the sculpture genre. From metal to ceramic, as well as hybrid medium, the artists showing at AMIAF 2024 are bringing fresh concepts into a single space.

Read also: MADhouse promotes digital arts with $10,000 seed funding for creatives

Unveiling the programmes of the 2024 edition, Miabo Enyadike, founder of AMIAF, highlighted the opening day with Special Interactive Session on ‘Art Economy’. “We are pleased to gather at this year’s Artmiabo International Art festival AMIAF 2024 to discuss the Art Economy as it relates to the Nigerian Art Ecosystem,” Enyadike stated. “With an unusual twist to the discussion, the Panel is diverse in age, experience and profession.”

She assured that each one of the panelists is bringing something fresh and unique to the discussion regardless of experience.

Speaking on the Art Economy forum of the event, she listed Emeka Enyadike among the panelists. Emeka will be discussing the strategy for the best media fit for art growth globally for the Nigerian artists. Experienced in management and marketing, in the oil industry both downstream and upstream, Emeka is currently a sports executive media strategist, international football pundit and sports digital technocrat.

Adedoyin Yemisi Shyllon, one of Africa’s leading art collectors, is also on the panel to discuss the importance of Nigerian Art and Artists in the global economy. Other discussants include; Mathew Oyedele, art historian, artist, curator and art critic, who will elevate the discussion with his experience on how the Nigerian economy directly affects the sustainability of art development in Nigeria and beyond; and sculptor Dotun Popoola, who presents a Pitch Deck on the 4 Ps of Marketing as relates to Fine Art and artists presentation, on how to attract the right global audience. Popoola will add a presentation of slides that is meant to have a mind shift and a broader view of what is lacking and what is possible in today’s art environment. He will discuss the role of ‘packaging, price, presentation and place’ in elevating artists. The Art Economy” talk will be moderated by Tajudeen Sowole, art and media consultant.

After the opening of the main exhibition on day-1, other sessions of AMIAF include; Morning workshops (skills) “Sculptors Den” an active wood Sculpting workshop by Waritimi and Adebayo; interactive sessions with festival goers by the media crew, including hope board, photo sessions and life art; and family art competitions, holding on the last day of the festival.

To be curated by Yusuf Durodola, AMIAF 2024 derives its theme from a celebration of the sculptor’s spirit—a testament to the transformative power of raw materials shaped by the artist’s hands, carving stories into stone, wood, metal, and imagination.

Enyadike further explained that the Sculptor Odyssey’ theme represents a voyage that transcends the physical and delves into the metaphysical, inviting artists and enthusiasts alike to traverse the rich tapestry of sculptural expression.

Speaking on the sessions, she said that the gatherings will explore the idea of sculptors embarking on a creative journey, pushing boundaries and exploring new artistic territories, incorporating environmental or ecological aspects. She assured that, “Sculptors will explore the relationship between art and nature, creating pieces that reflect environmental concerns, sustainability, or the impact of human journeys on the planet.”

Enyadike, who is also an artist and gallerist, disclosed that the exhibiting artists, mostly will engage with non-representational ideas that loft the Odyssey focus of the festival. “The theme lends itself to interactivity and engagement with abstract interpretations, allowing sculptors to explore non-representational forms and concepts related to odyssey, journey, or exploration.

“Ultimately, the inspiration behind ‘Sculptors Odyssey’ is diverse and open to interpretation, providing artists with a rich and imaginative framework to explore and express their creativity.”

Curator Durodola assured that the artists seek to engage audiences and encourage personal interpretation of the three-dimensional art forms being exhibited. “AMIAF stands as a distinctive platform adeptly navigating the diverse realm of art and its creators, committed to breaking down barriers that hinder visibility,” he stated in a curatorial note. “The festival proudly acknowledges the pivotal contributions of industry trailblazers, celebrating their indispensable role in shaping the artistic landscape.”

Over 30 artists are expected to be showing at AMIAF 2024, displaying the most diverse sculptures across regular and hybridised medium. Interestingly, AMIAF 2024 is also giving a posthumous award to Ben Enwonwu, a 20th century Nigerian sculptor. The Sculptor Odyssey’ Award will also be given to Waritimi, Balogun, Popoola and Adebayo.

Enyadike announced that AMIAF 2024 VVIP Night will feature DJ Raybee, Afrobeat artist, Mádé Kuti and Port Harcourt-based musician, Jikume Bethlehem. She expressed gratitude to AMIAF’s partners; Multichoice Nigeria, Ebonylife Place, JCDecaux, WakaEvents, July 1st Studios, among others for always supporting the festival.

AMIAF had its debut edition themed Remake the World, which showed 24 artists from Africa and Europe, with gallery representation from France and South Africa. At the second edition, last year, AMIAF converged visual arts and music, with specific focus on Afrobeats, by escalating the global influence of the genre.