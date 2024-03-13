MADhouse promotes digital arts with $10,000 seed funding for creatives

Determined to build a set of young talented digital creative artists, MADhouse by Tikera Africa, has concluded plans to groom and empower filmmakers, animators, photographers, and creators working in lens-based mediums.

To actualise this, the innovation hub has selected 20 exceptional creatives to become part of its inaugural Lens-Based Incubator programme and also set aside $10,000 in seed money for an outstanding artist, adjudged as the winner of the programme.

Speaking on the essence of the programme, Bayo Omoboriowo, founder of MADhouse, said the transformative power of the LensBIP programme will shape a new narrative for Africa through the lens.

He said the objective is to ignite a fresh discourse on Africa by empowering visionary artists who challenge conventions through their profound lens-based expressions.

According to him, through financial support, mentorship, and knowledge investment, the programme aims to cultivate sustainable creative industries globally.

Omoboriowo said MADhouse is the home to Africa’s emerging creative and cultural innovators, and it is very passionate about developing the creative and cultural economy to be at the forefront of the change envisioned within and beyond Africa.

“We developed the Lens-Based Incubator programme to identify, equip, empower and expose creative enterprises within the lens-based culture,” he said.

On the criteria used in selecting the participants for the programme, Omoboriowo said each participant must have creative ideas and enterprises that focus on creativity, innovation; social impact and commercial potential.

Folasade Ogunsola, vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, said if Africa is truly going to be itself then it has to come from self-expression.

Ogunsola who in collaboration with MADhouse launched the Young Creators Programme, designed exclusively for university students and scheduled to run during academic holidays, said self-representation will help Africa shape her narratives.

The unveiling ceremony provided a platform for the artists to share their creative visions and experiences with the programme.

Ayomitunde Adeleke, one of the participants, said he sees the innovation hub as a community of people trying to help creatives scale their ideas and bring them to life.

The judges who made the selection process a success comprise Adeniyi Adenubi, co-founder/executive director of Institutional Business and Investor Relations at VFD Group Plc; Afolabi Imoukhuede, CEO, PIER Investments Limited; Kola Aina, founding partner at Ventures Platform and renowned angel investor, and Oyindamola Fakeye, executive/ artistic director of Centre for Contemporary Art.

LensBIP, which is dedicated to fostering the talents of digital artists, filmmakers, animators, photographers, and creators working in lens-based mediums attracted over 500 applications from across Africa, the UK, and the US.