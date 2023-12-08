Meet Yewande Gold, Nigerian-American singer

The Nigerian nation has never lacked talent worldwide. Nigerians have been able to prove the abundance of talent no matter where they are.

Yewande Gold, a Nigerian-American singer, is a clear example of Nigeria’s budding talent in the diaspora. She recently stormed the Nigerian music scene with the release of two inspirational songs that talk about life challenges and the ability to trust in God no matter the situation.

Born to a Nigerian father and an American mother, Yewande started music at an early age, with song writing. She developed interest in different musical styles she was exposed to while growing up, such as gospel, traditional African, soul, reggae, country, and classical music. As a teenager, she participated in theatrical groups and was trained by a music director from the MUSON. This inspired her to go professional later in life as an adult. In a short interview, she mentioned that singing is part of her life, saying “I have always known I would go professional someday because of the passion I have for music, I started singing and writing songs at the age of 7 years and was encouraged by my parents and siblings who stood by me all the way”.

Yewande eventually started singing in her church choir, which opened doors to other opportunities for her to write, perform and record with other artists and led to her releasing her first ever single in 2015.

Yewande Gold’s music is a fusion of classical soulful melodic vocals and gospel harmonies with Afro rhythms. The singer-songwriter wants to create music that is relatable and inspiring.

Some of her (solo and group) performances in the United States and Nigeria include; a Pirates of Penzance Operetta, Celebration of Commonwealth Nations event, a Merchant of Venice musical (stage play), Minnesota (State Fair and ) Duluth Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival, Twin Cities Caribbean Festival, and Minnesota’s Dakota Jazz Club.

She released her second single (fifth and latest single) on June 2, 2023, titled “Sugar Rush”, produced by H. Hardy Music, and the single is enjoying positive reviews worldwide.

She is currently about to release her new work and has hinted on a possible album drop in 2024.