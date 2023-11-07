Singer Teni diagnosed with throat infection

Star singer Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, has shared her story about being told she had a potentially fatal throat infection.

Teni revealed that she suffered from a throat infection while working on her second album, “Tears of the Sun.”

This happened only a few months after she confided in her fans about her struggles with weight reduction.

She revealed that after experiencing multiple episodes of temporary vocal loss, doctors advised a significant procedure to prevent permanent voice loss.

She was hospitalised in September after repeated cases of exhaustion.

Teni posted a video of her journey that included her in the hospital, even though she didn’t have surgery but was still receiving therapy.

The singer gave her fans a genuine assurance at the end of the video that her new album, “Tears of the Sun,” would be released on November 17.

She continued by saying that “Malaika,” one of her singles, is her song of thanksgiving to God.

“Testimony time. When you finally get to hear this album, I want you to listen from your heart, embrace it with your soul, and I want you to know that I gave it my all and spoke my truth, straight from my heart, against all odds. Tears of the Sun,” she wrote.