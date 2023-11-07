Mohbad: Court sends nurse, friend back to custody

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on Monday, November 6, 2023, sent back to custody a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, and a friend of Mohbad’s, Ayobani Sadiq, who were arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of Nigerian hip hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

The court refused to grant them bail, stating that the case was still under investigation and that the suspects could interfere with the investigation if released.

It was said that the late singer died as a result of injections given by the nurse.

Similarly, Mohbad’s buddy Ayobani Sadiq, who is also being held as a suspect in the case, was ordered to be returned to police custody by magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun.

However, Mohbad’s ex-boss Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and a Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, who were also charged with Mohbad’s murder and placed into police custody on October 6, were each given N20 million in bail by the magistrate.

Olatunbosun postponed the case to November 29 in order to get advice from the DPP because, according to the police, the investigation into the crime is still on.