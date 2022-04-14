Make the most of Easter celebration at Radisson Blu Anchorage

Once again, Easter holiday is here.

But is here for good and for better as the celebration has been low key since the beakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Hower, with respite and nolmalcy retuning to the world and countries relaxing safety measures, this year’s Easter is going to be full scale for hotel guests.

Riding on the positive development, Raidsson Blu Anchorage, Victoria Island, Lagos, is wooing guests to a momemorabel Easter outing this year.

The Victoria Island Lagos-based hotel, which is the flagship outlet of Radisson Hotel Group hotels in Nigeria, is offering discounted room rates to guests this Easter from April 15-18, 2022.

According to the hottel, aside the discounted room rates, there are many exciting activities to mark and make this year’s Easter celeberation more moremorable.

Starting from today, Godd Friday, guests will be treated to an evening chill at the hotel’s Surface Bar with Salt of the Earth Band.

The excitement builds up from Saturday to Easter Sunday April 17, where the hotel will host a sumptious Easter Sunday brunch with the family, amid Easter bunny.

The main day will feature other activities such as; egg hunt, laser tag, virtual games, art and craft, MC, gifts and live band to heighten the entertianment.

The thrill continues of Easter Monday, the last day of the celebration with further exceitment including; silent disco by the DJ at the Surface Grill.

There will also be barbeque and happy hour from 5pm-6pm.

Speaking on the pakage, Wellington Mpofu, executive assistant manager, commercial, Raidsson Blu Anchorage, noted that the rich package was done in mind with the gesusts’ exciemtment and value for money.

He promised the best of celebration this time as hotel has put in place everything to ensure sustaned excitement of guests while in the hotel during the Easter holiday.