Madu: Chronicle of Nigerian dancer

Since its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7, 2024, and subsequent release to the audiences worldwide on Disney+ from March 29, 2024, ‘Madu’ has lived up to the expectations of the movie fans.

‘Madu’, the highly anticipated documentary of the year, unfolds the inspiring journey of Anthony Madu, a 12-year-old dancer’s remarkable transition from Nigeria to England, capturing his pursuit of dreams and the challenges he faces along the way.

At the heart of the film is Anthony’s viral video from 2020, showcasing his breathtaking dance moves in the rain, which ultimately led to a scholarship at the Elmhurst Ballet School in the United Kingdom.

Directed by “Audible” Matt Ogens, Oscar-nominated director and Kachi Benson, “Madu” delves deep into Anthony’s personal narrative, highlighting his struggles with belonging and acceptance in a new environment. The filmmakers’ dedication to amplifying Anthony’s story while fostering cultural understanding is evident throughout the documentary.

Notably, Kachi Benson, known for his groundbreaking work in virtual reality storytelling, played a pivotal role in bringing Anthony’s story to life on the screen. He is the first Nigerian filmmaker to use VR technology for storytelling, adding his unique perspective to “Madu,” ensuring a powerful and culturally rich narrative that resonates with audiences globally.

With its release on Disney+ on March 29, 2024, the documentary offers the audience the opportunity to experience a heartwarming and uplifting story that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.