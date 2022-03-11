Afro dancers excite Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria viewers

The Episode 5 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality TV show aired on Saturday March 5, 2022 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app. The exciting show kept viewers glued to their seats as they watched talented young men and women slug it out for a chance to win mega millions and represent Nigeria at this year’s Battle of the Year world championship in Japan.

The contestants clearly understood the assignment because as Pinky Debbie, a judge of the show, said, they were not “just looking for exciting dance steps”. To win, the contestants must go the extra mile to show versatility, be entertaining, have mad skills and be full of energy.

The judges got what they were looking for as they travelled across the six venues for the qualifying and elimination rounds. Unlike with break dancing, the first episode of the Afro dance stage was a no-holds-barred and thrilling episode with dancers going the extra mile to make the cut.

In Abuja, Angel brought her celestial dance steps to make mince-meat of her competition, leading one of the judges to note that “Angel came on stage and blessed us with her moves.”

Angel was not the only female to show that when it comes to Afro dance, there are no female or male dancers, just dancers, period.

In Port Harcourt, Joy exuded mirth and confidence as she went to battle against Vibe and Teddy Kodak showing that she came battle-ready as she made quick work of her opponent.

In a contest that exemplified the power of dreams and self-belief, Progress Dance showed that though he might be a school drop-out, dropping out of the competition was not on his agenda as he beat off competition from Afro Dance Vibes.

After going to pray in church, DcVorious went on stage and decimated the opposition to keep alive his dream of winning and setting up a business for his mum.

In Episode 6, we will see how the winners and qualifiers in the Afro Dance category go when they meet other winners and qualifiers in the next round with judges Poco Lee, Izzy Odigie and Pinky Debbie helping pick winners.

But their decisions, while valid, will not be final. Viewers can decide who makes it to the finals by voting for their wild cards.

Viewers and fans who can dance also stand a chance of winning N200,000 weekly just by sending in a video of themselves dancing along to the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria theme song.

Last week, winners from the first week of the fans’ challenge received their cash prizes. The lucky fans were picked from social media and had the highest number of views. The four lucky winners are @justonesunmi, @vicdel, @yomilyt01 and @henrynathan11.

However, fans who missed it on GloTV can watch repeat broadcasts on DSTV AFMG urban (Ch. 153) on Sunday at 3pm; NTA (Ch. 251) on Sunday at 8pm; DSTV AFMG Show case on Tuesday at 5pm; AIT on Tuesday at 9pm; and Africa Magic Family on Tuesday at 10pm.