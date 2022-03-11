Meet May7ven, the Afrobeats queen in the diasporas

While Africa parades many established and budding music artistes in the diasporas, there are a few who use their craft to change the narrative and further promote the continent on the global stage.

The dashing May7ven is one of them. The United Kingdom-based Nigerian artiste is better known as Afroqueen for her unapologetic promotion of the Afrobeats and African R&B genres from abroad.

As well, she is multitalented. Apart from being an entertainer, songwriter, songstress, model, stylist, dancer, promoter, and producer, she is also a fashionista with a unique dress sense, a media personality and owner, entrepreneur as well as sound engineer, building surveyor, and architect.

Of course, that is given considering her family background. Born Yemisi May Odegbami to Segun Odegbami, Nigerian former international football star, who is better known as the Mathematician, May, who has styled herself as May7ven, has never hidden her interest in developing and promoting Nigerian music industry and adding value to Nigerian artistes particularly the young and aspiring ones through her work and leveraging on her world acclaim and network to put them and their music on the world stage.

Read also: Africa leads in tragic deaths from unsafe abortions – WHO

She started in the music world at a very tender age in the church and at age eight she wrote her first song, Change, which she was prevailed upon to submit to late music icon, Michael Jackson, for his first album. At age 15, she signed a management deal with Ronald in the United Kingdom and ever since has never let off the steam as she dug deeper into the music world and is making a fulfilling career.

No doubt, the songstress is an acclaimed African R&B/Afrobeats exponent, but her biggest musical influences, according to her, include; Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Faith Evans, Usher, Karen Clark and Prince.

Moreover, she is a major part and first female pioneer of the Afrobeats scene, and has paved the way for the resurgence of powerful female artistes over the years.

Aside from performing to wide applause on the world stage, releasing a number of songs; singles, albums and EP, she has also garnered a number of accolades and awards for her astounding performances across the globe. In February 2012, May7ven became the first Afrobeats artiste after Dbanj to be a super A – listed artiste on UK Mainstream with her single; Ten Ten and follow up single; Hey Mr in early 2013.

May7ven has toured the world; opening up and supporting some of the world’s biggest artistes in concerts such as Akon, Jagged Edge, Joe, Black Street, Ginuwine, J.Holiday, Blackeyed Peas, and Blu Canterell including her first sold out headline show in Sweden, Freshuustte and Germany at the Hit Factory.

She is currently in Nigeria, where she is working with Atunda Entertainment, renowned musical outfit, on the release of her new single in the coming weeks and also collaborating with Sammy Lee, one of Atunda Entertainment artistes, on another music project.

But the homecoming, according to the Afrobeats queen, is in pursuit of etching her name further on the musical scene where she looms larger than life with her brand of music and unique lifestyle, which over the years have set her apart as a force to be reckoned with globally.

The Nigerian music industry is excited over her homecoming, and expects more from her creative juices. As expected, she will not disappoint.