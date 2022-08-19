M.I Abaga releases 11th studio album ‘The Guy’

Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga, better known as Mr Incredible or M. I Abaga has returned after a brief rap hiatus to release his 11th studio album ‘The Guy’.

Fondly called ‘The Chairman’ he is reinventing himself once again as ‘The Guy’ as the album lyrically touches on his life as The Guy, The Artist, The Family man, and Business Mogul.

After an appreciation tweet from BNXN on Friday, M.I tweeted about the collaboration with the Afrobeat singer, saying that the artist and his team made the music-making process easy.

He also commented on the collaboration with Olamide saying he didn’t make a fuss.

“Baddo sent me that chorus overnight.. no fuss no stress. I asked.. he responded and he came through.. any artist that knows what it is to work with an artist at that level must know how pure this man’s heart is. I know firsthand that good people hardly win so I am praising Him today while I am alive and he is as well. @olamide you are truly one of the greatest artists of all time. You are a legend and I am honoured to work with you,” he said.

MI first teased his new album back in July 2022, revealing that he would be retiring his stage name “Mr. Incredible Abaga (MI Abaga)” in preparation for his forthcoming album.

The 12-track album packs both international and local features including NAS, Olamide, Duncan Mighty, Phyno, Cavemen, Wande Coal, BNXN, Temi Owo, Lord Vino, Ossi Grace, Chillz, Ice Prince, and Jesse Jagz.

A testament to his status as Nigeria’s (and possibly Africa’s) hip-hop prodigy is the album opener, “The Guy.” In the song “Bigger,” he collaborated with fellow industry powerhouse Olamide and America’s Nas to craft a funky mid-tempo song that is sure to become an anthem of success tales, further highlighting his career’s upward trend.

With “The Love Song” and “The Inside,” he provides us further insight into his love life. These songs feature The Cavemen, Phyno, and Wande Coal, who each bring their own special talents to bear on the songs, and he successfully conveys the emotion and intimacy typical of love songs.