Lojay creates different sound in his new single ‘Leader’

Afrobeats singer Lojay released his new single ‘Leader’ as he sets out to make a new sound different from his critically acclaimed album LV N ATTN.

Produced by PPriime, the song tells of the singer’s desire to stay off relationships to remain focused on his goals to be successful. PPriime was a former student of Sarz who at the Headies Awards in Atlanta won the award for ‘Best Music Producer’.

The singer said he was ecstatic that his song with music producer Sarz won the Best Music Producer award. According to the artist, “I came up to the stage to hug him, it’s the first time he is winning best producer and it’s from the work we did together. It felt like a win not just for him but both of us,” he said.

The singer calls the song a personal project and being true to himself is how he successfully connects with his fans just as he did in his last track ‘Monalisa’.

The remix of ‘Monalisa’ together with American artist Chris Brown when announced went viral taking the song to over 60 million music streams. He stated that everyone from Sony to Metallic, to his management company and his legal company to pull resources and get the collaboration done. The songs were sent to him and after a few listens he sent his verse that birthed the popular remix.

According to Lojay, linking with PPriime was not a ‘straight to recording’ type of relationship as the duo had to sit and discuss what was needed for his next album. He explained that he needed something different from what he did on his last album LV N ATTN “shortly after the album, PPriime sent a whole lot of sounds and once I heard the beats for Leader, I immediately connected to it,”

He praised the producer as being the MVP among music producers in Nigeria in the last 5 years. The 20 years old had produced top charting hits in the last two years and has been rated as one of the best producers in recent history as he was nominated in the same ‘Best Producer’ category at the Headies Awards.

Lojay is expected to release his new Extended Play (EP) on the 21st of October.