Lagos, others set for int’l theatre festival

Bolanle Austen-Peters, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, in partnership with the Lagos State government, is set to debut the maiden Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) in November 2024.

This event which will bring together an assembly of creative talents from across the globe, aims to build a thriving community for actors, enhancing excellence and promoting sustainability within the creative industry.

The festival, scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17, 2024, will be held across four prominent venues in Lagos: The National Theatre (Wole Soyinka Theatre), Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, and John Randle Centre.

This is to ensure that attendees experience a diverse line-up of performances, including musicals, skits, and theatre repertory, reflecting the richness of African culture and storytelling.

Austen-Peters spearheads the festival alongside top corporate sponsors like First Bank of Nigeria, Dorman Long Engineering, Amstel Malta, and The Wole Soyinka Theatre.

Speaking on the launch, Austen-Peters said, “The creative industry is at the heart of every nation that thrives, and Nigeria is especially blessed with imaginative creativity and abundant talents. This is what God has blessed us with—the only infinite resource. We need to provide a platform where our creatives can explore, tell our stories, and export our positive philosophies and values to the world. This is why we are launching the Lagos International Theatre Festival.”

According to the organisers, the Lagos State government, a lead sponsor of the LITF, proudly supports the arts and culture that thrive within its borders. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Tourism, Arts, and Culture commissioner, said, “This theatre festival not only showcases the incredible talent of our local performers, directors, and playwrights but also brings our communities together in a shared experience of storytelling and creativity. Theatre has the power to inspire, challenge, and connect us, reminding us of our shared humanity.”