Dive In Festival registration opens in record-breaking 48 countries

…unveils star speaker lineup

Registration has commenced for the 2024 Dive In Festival, the premier global event dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the business sector.

Set to take place from 24th to 26th September, the festival will feature over 130 hybrid events across 48 countries, including Nigeria and Namibia.

This year’s record-breaking lineup offers participants worldwide the chance to engage in real-time. Nigerians and Namibians are encouraged to register now by filling in their details on the Dive In Festival website, to be part of this transformative experience.

This year’s festival will feature prominent speakers, including sustainable insurance practice leader Yetunde Ilori, Gbenro Dara, CEO and innovation driver in the digital insurance space, and financial inclusion and e-commerce expert, Alfred Efegbai.

Also speaking in Nigeria is Jennita Lebrasse, Underwriter at ASR, with all sessions anchored by Lehlé Baldé.

For Namibia, the lineup includes Patty Martin, Managing Director of NamibRe and AIO President, and Susan Pardesi, Head of Energy Underwriting and ESG leader at ASR.

With the festival expecting more participants, Dive In continues to expand its global impact, engaging professionals across Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, and Mauritius.

The 2024 theme, ‘A Sustainable Future: The Next 10 Years,’ focuses on cultivating inclusive cultures that drive innovation and address global challenges, particularly within the insurance industry.

Reflecting its commitment to professional development, Dive In will once again offer Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited events through the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), allowing attendees to apply their participation towards annual CPD/Continuing Education (CE) hours.

Dive In remains at the forefront of discussing relevant D&I topics, with events in Nigeria and Namibia exploring themes such as A Future-Proof Nigeria; Strategies for Sustainable Insurance Adoption and Exploring the Possibilities of Sustainable Insurance Growth for Namibia’s Future, respectively.

To further engage industry professionals, Dive In has introduced the ‘Nominate My Manager’ campaign, celebrating individuals who have made outstanding contributions to fostering D&I in their workplaces. The campaign will honour leaders in four categories: Advocacy and Leadership, Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, Communication and Engagement, and Innovation and Collaboration.

Supporting the festival’s theme, the ‘CEO Talking Heads’ campaign has also been launched, emphasising the importance of D&I in driving innovation and tackling global challenges such as cybersecurity, global health, AI, and climate change. This initiative features CEOs from a range of Global Festival Partners, highlighting the critical role of leadership in promoting D&I.

Mikir Shah, Founder and CEO of Africa Specialty Risks, commented, “2024 marks our first year as a Dive In Global Festival Partner, and we are excited to champion diversity and inclusion within the African business sector. With five African countries participating— Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, and South Africa—our involvement underscores the continent’s growing commitment to D&I.”

Mary Alade, Chief Strategy Officer at Aon Reinsurance Solutions, emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion, stating, “Diversity and inclusion are the cornerstones of a thriving and innovative organization. At Aon Reinsurance Solutions, we are dedicated to creating a culture where different perspectives and experiences come together to drive meaningful change. The Dive In Festival provides an invaluable platform to advance these conversations and inspire action across the industry.”

Angela Flaherty, Partner at Clyde & Co, remarked, “We are proud to join Dive In as a Global Festival Partner for the first time. A diverse workforce and an inclusive culture are vital for our success, and we are committed to making D&I a priority. After observing the festival’s growth and impact over the years, we knew this was an initiative we wanted to support.”

This year there are 32 confirmed Global Festival Partners supporting Dive In, Africa Specialty Risks, AIG, Aon, Arch Capital Group, Aviva, AXA, Axis Capital, BMS, Chubb, Clyde & Co, CNA, Everest, Fidelis Insurance Group, Gallagher, Guidewire, Howden, Kennedys, KPMG, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lloyd’s, Lockton, Markel, Marsh McLennan, Munich RE, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RGA, Scor, Sompo, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Kiln and WTW.