Top 10 festivals to experience in discovering Nigeria

Amidst instabilities and uncertainties, life in Africa is often filled with continuous celebration, and Nigeria embodies this spirit through its rich tapestry of cultures and ethnicities that each bring their own unique flair to this narrative.

Across the nation, diverse groups passionately showcase their heritage, turning everyday life into a vibrant display of joy, tradition, and culture.

Nigeria has rightfully earned its reputation as a premier tourist destination in West Africa, captivating visitors with its delectable cuisine and the mesmerising beauty of its cultural expressions.

Throughout the year, an array of festivals dots the country’s landscape, each commemorating various celebrations, rituals, and historical events. These festivals not only preserve and honor age-old traditions but also invite an influx of tourists eager to immerse themselves in the colorful and dynamic experiences they offer.

From the pulsating rhythms of music and dance to the intricate art and sumptuous feasts, Nigeria’s festivals provide a profound insight into the nation’s soul. They serve as a testament to the country’s unity in diversity, illustrating how different cultures harmoniously coexist and celebrate life together.

For travelers and locals alike, participating in these festivals is an opportunity to connect deeply with Nigeria’s heritage, creating unforgettable memories and fostering a greater appreciation for the country’s enduring spirit of celebration.

Below are the top 10 festival events that every traveling tourist should experience in Nigeria, in no particular order.

1. CALABAR CARNIVAL

The Calabar Carnival is one of those highly-anticipated Nigerian festivals that almost every Nigerian looks forward to each year. Held annually in December, the festival was established by the then Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, to celebrate Christmas. As its name suggests, the festival showcases the beauty and artistry of African, particularly Calabar, culture through a dazzling display of colorful costumes, arts, and music.

Known as “Africa’s biggest street party,” the Calabar Carnival is not just a visual feast but a full cultural experience. It spans the festive period, bringing vibrant energy to the city of Calabar, featuring a lively street parade, a football competition, and a beauty pageant that attracts models from around the world. The carnival also offers a rich variety of cultural dances and displays, celebrating the diverse heritage of the region.

The Calabar Carnival was established with the goal of transforming Cross River State into a premier tourist destination. Judging by its ever-growing popularity and success, this goal has been well achieved. For any tourist visiting Nigeria, the Calabar Carnival is a must-attend event, offering an unforgettable experience of the country’s vibrant culture and festive spirit.

2. NEW YAM FESTIVAL

This festival, primarily observed by the Igbo people in eastern Nigeria, takes place at the end of the rainy season to celebrate the conclusion of the harvest period and its rewards. In the days leading up to the festival, yams and other crops from the previous harvest are either consumed or discarded, making way for the fresher, more abundant produce of the new season. Yam, a significant crop in Igbo culture, is the only food served during the festival, symbolising prosperity and abundance.

The celebration is rich with cultural performances, including traditional dances, masquerade displays, and rituals conducted by the community’s king. Music plays a central role, adding to the festive atmosphere as the Igbo people express gratitude for the harvest and honor their agricultural traditions. This festival is a vibrant showcase of Igbo culture, bringing the community together in a joyful celebration of their heritage and the bounty of the land.

3. ARGUNGU FISHING FESTIVAL

The Argungu Fishing Festival is a four-day annual event held in the northern town of Argungu, Kebbi State. This festival, which dates back to the mid-1930s, was originally established to mark the end of a prolonged conflict between two neighboring kingdoms. Over the years, it has grown into a major cultural celebration, drawing participants and spectators from all over the world.

The highlight of the festival is a fishing competition where thousands of fishermen compete to catch the biggest fish within a one-hour time frame. The stakes are high, with the winner receiving a prize worth as much as $7,500. This unique event has garnered significant international attention and attracts a wide range of sponsors and partners each year.

For any tourist, the Argungu Fishing Festival offers an unforgettable experience, blending entertainment with cultural enlightenment. It’s a chance to witness a vibrant tradition that reflects the community’s heritage and resilience while enjoying the lively atmosphere that surrounds this globally recognized event.

4. FELABRATION

Felabration, which is a music festival, is an annual celebration dedicated to the legendary Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and is lovingly sustained by his children. This week-long event takes place at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos, and is a vibrant tribute to Fela’s enduring legacy.

Throughout the week, the festival showcases electrifying musical performances by the finest Afrobeats artists and other performers, creating an atmosphere of continuous rhythm and energy. Felabration is held during the week of Fela’s birthday, and in addition to the music, it features thought-provoking debates and cultural exhibitions that delve into the themes of Fela’s life, music, and activism.

For any tourist, Felabration promises an unforgettable experience filled with excitement and cultural enrichment. To complete the journey, a visit to the Fela Museum offers a deeper insight into the life and impact of this iconic figure, making it a truly immersive celebration of one of Nigeria’s greatest musical legends.

5. EYO FESTIVAL

The Eyo Festival, held in Lagos State, is a culturally rich event that takes place on Lagos Island. The festival is known for its striking procession of tall, white-clad masquerades that move through the streets, creating a captivating spectacle. Traditionally, the festival is held to honor deceased kings or chiefs and to welcome a new Oba to the throne.

In the days leading up to the festival, writers, reporters, and enthusiasts from across the globe flock to Lagos to witness this unique event. For any tourist visiting Lagos, experiencing the Eyo Festival is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that offers a deep dive into the city’s cultural heritage.

6. DURBAR FESTIVAL

The Durbar, which is a cultural festival, is a vibrant and deeply rooted tradition in northern Nigeria, and having grown up in the North, I can personally relate to the excitement it brings, especially when attending the ‘Hawan Daushe’ with my brothers. Originally introduced by colonial administrators for ceremonial purposes, the Durbar has evolved into a grand celebration that now marks the end of Eid-el Fitr and Eid-el Kabir.

The event is a spectacular display of cultural heritage, featuring participants dressed in richly colored royal attires and Al kyabbas. The horses, beautifully adorned and decorated, parade majestically through the field and arena, paying homage to the Emirs, dignitaries, and spectators. The sight of these processions is truly mesmerizing.

For any tourist, experiencing the Durbar is well worth the effort. It offers an unforgettable glimpse into the regal traditions and vibrant culture of northern Nigeria, making it an experience you won’t want to miss.

7. GIDI FESTIVAL

Gidi Fest is one of Nigeria’s biggest music festivals, renowned for the unforgettable experiences it delivers alongside top-tier entertainment. The festival showcases the best of Nigerian and African music, with performances from a diverse lineup of artists that captivate audiences throughout the event. Beyond the music, Gidi Fest offers a variety of off-stage activities, including exhibitions by visual artists and a range of vendors, adding an extra layer of diversity to the festival atmosphere.

Focused on promoting local and African talent, Gidi Fest is the perfect destination for a tourist looking to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of African music and culture. It’s a unique opportunity to explore the richness of African sounds and creativity all in one place.

8. GOLIBE FESTIVAL

The Golibe Festival, which means ‘To Rejoice,’ is a vibrant celebration held in the city of Onitsha. This festival is dedicated to showcasing the city’s rich cultural heritage and is a dynamic blend of art, music, culture, family, and community activities. Running from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, Golibe brings together residents of Anambra, people from the southeastern region of Nigeria, and indigenous visitors from the Diaspora, creating a festive atmosphere that highlights the diversity and cultural richness of the region.

This festival features a diverse array of activities, including video documentaries, historical presentations, and explorations of local culture and traditions. Attendees can enjoy cultural dances, view displays of arts and crafts, and participate in master seminars on local cuisine and drinks, among other engaging events.

9. SANGO FESTIVAL

The Sango Festival is an annual celebration among the Yoruba people dedicated to Sango, the thunder and fire deity who was also a renowned warrior and the third king of the Oyo Empire, succeeding his elder brother Ajaka. In 2013, the festival was renamed the World Sango Festival by the Oyo State government to reflect its global significance. Typically held at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, the festival is also observed in over forty countries worldwide, highlighting its international reach and the widespread reverence for Sango.

Held annually in August over a week-long period, Sango festival attracts over 20,000 spectators from around the globe, including visitors from Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Caribbean. Recognized by UNESCO, the festival serves to welcome Yorubas from the diaspora back to their homeland and to honor Sango, celebrated as the greatest hero in Yoruba history.

The Sango Festival is a 10-day event celebrated with great pomp and pageantry. During the festival, both worshippers and visitors are seen in high spirits, participating in various activities. Worshippers typically wear white or red attire, reflecting the traditional colors associated with Sango, the thunder and fire deity.

10. LAGOS FESTIVAL

The Lagos Black Heritage Festival (LBHF) is an annual celebration in Lagos that encompasses the Lagos Carnival. This vibrant festival is a cultural and historical showcase designed to highlight the richness and diversity of African heritage. LBHF honors African creativity through a variety of performances, including traditional and contemporary dance, drama, music, as well as exhibitions of painting and photography, among other artistic expressions.

The three-week-long Lagos Black Heritage Festival celebrates African creativity through a rich blend of traditional and contemporary art forms. The festival features diverse events including traditional and contemporary dance, drama, music, painting, and photography exhibitions. Highlights of the festival include:

Lagos Water Regatta: A spectacular maritime event showcasing boat parades and aquatic performances.

Lagos International Jazz Festival: An event featuring jazz performances from local and international artists.

Drama, Dance, and Art Exhibitions: A showcase of theatrical performances, dance routines, and art displays.

Beauty Pageant: A competition where the Carnival Queen is crowned.

Grand Finale Parties: On the final day, all clubs in Lagos host parties at various venues across the city, rounding off the festival with a citywide celebration.

These festivals are not just vibrant celebrations; they are deeply educational, offering insights into the rich history, traditions, and values that define Nigeria’s diverse cultures. Each festival is a living classroom, where visitors can learn about the rituals, beliefs, and customs that have been passed down through generations.

Beyond their educational value, these festivals are immensely entertaining, filled with lively music, colorful parades, traditional dances, and spectacular displays of art and craftsmanship. The energy and enthusiasm that permeate these events make them unforgettable experiences, where every moment is filled with joy and cultural pride.

For any tourist, getting a glimpse of these festivals is an experience of a lifetime. It’s a chance to witness firsthand the beauty and depth of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, to participate in the communal spirit, and to take home not just memories, but a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich tapestry that makes up Nigerian society. Whether you’re dancing to the rhythm of drums, tasting traditional delicacies, or marveling at the intricate costumes, these festivals offer an immersive experience that should be on every traveler’s itinerary.