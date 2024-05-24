La Palm beckons with leisure thrills

…to host hospitality, travel stakeholders at Weizo

With mouth half open, he puffs dark smoke from Bodega Cigar, his favourite brand. His left hand holds a glass half-filled with champagne, which he sips intermittently, yet his right hand and eyes are firmly fixed on the Blackjack Table. He is not hoping to win a jackpot, but just for fun, and if lucky, some money to continue his excitement at La Palm Casino.

Lucas Abede, an Ivorian on holiday at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, in Accra Ghana, is not alone on the excitement thrill at the premier beach resort. While his wife prefers an hour or two at the pool, Lucas joins other casino aficionados to try their luck on the different table games on offer at the casino.

Yet, some other guests frolic freely on the large expanse beachfront of the resort, while the children play ground keep their children away from disturbing their excitement.

Well, the excitement has just started for leisure seekers this summer at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, especially with the periodic upgrade that leaves the hotel richer with world-class facilities, improved services and guest-friendly recreational activities and packages.

Of course, the hotel has many things going for it. When it was opened in August 1999, it was a major boost to the West African hotel market as one of the largest beach resorts in the region.

Hugging the shore of the Atlantic Ocean, La Palm is located inside 30 acres of lush lawns and landscaped gardens in Accra, the Ghanaian capital city.

For the 25 years in business, the city centre beach resort has risen to become Accra’s principal address for the business traveler, tourists on holiday, corporate and government functions.

Aside from the immaculate manicured lawns that overlook the Atlantic Ocean, on offer at the resort are 159 rooms, which are laid out in chalet fashion, creating the feeling of a classic Ghanaian village setting with international standards.

The room offerings come in different categories that offer either sea view or lawn view options.

There are also 3 restaurants and bars, including Accra’s only beach front restaurant, a world-class casino opened in 2003 by KaiRo International, as well as a spa and health club showcasing state-of-the-art equipment.

For the business traveler and corporate guest, there is a business centre and world-class conference facilities, especially the Homowo Conference Centre, which is La Palm’s dedicated 1,500 seating capacity convention center.

The resort is also family-friendly with a large outdoor pool area for adults and children. There is also Kids Theme Park, a pleasant and safe enclosed park right by the main pool with special care attendants ensuring a fun-filled time for children.

The playground offers lots of activities including storytelling, swings, boat rides and much more to engage the kids, while the adults mind their business.

At the sprawling poolside, a discerning guest can take a dip, relax and take a bite at the Shawarma Hut or enjoy a drink at the Sunken Pool Bar.

For foodies, the three restaurants; Royal Dragon Chinese, the Continental and Ghana Village are worth visiting for tasty delicacies. But the highlight is the Ghanaian Village, a thatched restaurant that overlooks the beach where guests can sample Ghanaian dishes such as ‘red red’ (bean stew with plantain).

Of course, Ghana is a hub for music across all genres; hence guests are treated to generous doses of live highlife music on weekends.

Moreover, La Palm has hosted many global dignitaries, including His Royal Highness Prince Philip and his delegation, as well as George Bush, who visited Ghana while in office as the president of the United States of America, among others.

It has also hosted some top notch corporate and tourism events, especially Accra Weizo, an annual travel expo that seeks to grow seamless travel in West Africa.

Once again, La Palm Beach Hotel will play host to this year’s Accra Weizo, which is the 7th edition, from June 24-29, 2024 at the Homowo Conference Centre.

The travel expo, the biggest in Ghana, will start with a 4-nation road trip on June 24 and end with a conference and exhibition on June 28 at the beach hotel.

According to Akwaaba African Travel Market and ATQ News, the organisers of Accra Weizo, La Palm would be hosting about 30 tour and travel professionals from Nigeria, who would be joined at the Seme Border by 20 tour operators from Ghana, Benin and Togo.

Away from conferencing facilities and complementary to the excitement on the hotel’s sandy beaches, fun at casino, spa and swimming pool are nearby attractions including night clubs, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Accra Art and Craft Market, Osu Castle, among others.

La Palm awaits your visit, especially this summer, considering the exorbitant airfares and accommodation rates, occasioned by the economic hardship, which now requires a deep pocket to enjoy a trip outside Nigerian shore.