The Night Swim ft Cirque Le Soir Live in Lagos presented by Breeze Beach Club

Get ready to be dazzled and enchanted as Breeze Beach Club proudly presents Cirque Le Soir, an electrifying night of entertainment and wonderment, coming to Breeze Beach Club on the 19th & 20th of April.

Cirque Le Soir, renowned for its avant-garde performances and immersive experiences, promises to transport guests into a world of extraordinary feats, mesmerizing acts, and unparalleled excitement. From breathtaking aerial displays to mind-bending contortionists, Cirque Le Soir will captivate audiences with its unique blend of circus artistry and theatrical spectacle.

Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with jaw-dropping performances, vibrant music, and enchanting visuals, all set against the backdrop of Breeze’s luxurious atmosphere. With its pulsating energy and theatrical flair, Cirque Le Soir is set to redefine the nightlife scene and leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

“We are thrilled to bring Cirque Le Soir to Breeze and offer guests an unforgettable night of entertainment,” said Nseobong Mbebeng, Head of Sales & Marketing at Breeze. “This event represents our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences and creating memorable moments for our patrons.”

In addition to the sensational performances, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in premium libations and culinary delights, courtesy of Breeze’s world-class hospitality offerings. Whether mingling with fellow revelers or marveling at the awe-inspiring acts, Cirque Le Soir promises an evening of excitement and enchantment for all.

Tickets for Cirque Le Soir are available for purchase now, with VIP packages and exclusive experiences.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event and experience the magic of Cirque Le Soir at Breeze.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit https://tix.africa/buy/cirque-le-soir or contact

Breeze Beach Club: 08113108888

Awni: 08187300000