Kizz Daniel to perform at FIFA World Cup 2023

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, a Nigerian artist, is set to perform his global hit track ‘Buga’ at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel took to social media to share an update that he would indeed be going to Qatar to perform at the World Cup, after expressing his desire to perform ‘Buga’ for the World Cup a month ago.

The artist who recently released the single ‘Odo (Cough),’ is currently dominating the airwaves topping Number one on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria Charts.

The Nigerian music star has also just concluded his ‘Afro-Classic world tour and is currently enjoying wide support from fans across the globe.

Earlier this year Davido was on the recorded FIFA World Cup Anthem, now Kizz Daniel will be performing at the opening ceremony.

In the recent trailer released for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, another Nigeria artist Tems covers Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” on the trailer’s soundtrack.