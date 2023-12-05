Kininso Concepts’ ‘Waterside’ play to tackle oil exploitation, societal taboos

Actors Moshood Fattah and Stanley Okeke are set to star in the upcoming stage play “Waterside,” by Kininso Koncepts which explores the cultural intricacies of totemism and taboos while addressing historical issues of oil exploitation and the struggles faced by Nigerian youth.

Directed by Joshua Alabi, the play sees Fattah and Okeke playing a total of 13 characters between themselves, showcasing their acting prowess by performing multiple roles. “Waterside” takes audiences back in time and delves into themes of memory, mystery, family, poverty, and childhood.

Kininso Koncepts, a creative/cultural hub committed to inspiring audiences through unique storytelling and cultural exploration, held a press conference and private viewing for their upcoming stage performance which is scheduled for December 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th at the Muson Center, Lagos.

“Waterside” is a play set in the vibrant Niger Delta during the late 80s/early 90s. The story follows the lives of two brothers, Osarume (played by Stanley Okeke) and Oghenovo (played by Moshood Fattah).

Fattah, who has previously starred in “Battle on Buka Street” and Netflix’s “Far From Home” mini-series, described “Waterside” as one of his most challenging roles. The two actors had to memorize and perform 63 pages of dialogue, playing a total of 13 characters between themselves. This unique performance will see them switch between different personalities throughout the play as they tell the story.

Alabi wrote it in December 2021 with the intention of taking audiences back in time to remember the past, the culture of taboos, and totemism. Some parts of the play are based on Alabi’s personal childhood experiences.

Fattah and Okeke, who have over a decade of stage experience between them, showcase their acting prowess by playing their main characters as well as mimicking other characters, including their parents, sister, friends, and fellow villagers. A seemingly innocent act – the killing of a chicken, the totem of a revered community elder – sets off a chain of events that explores memory, mystery, family, poverty, and childhood.